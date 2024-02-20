News
Thierry Breton warns social network on behalf of EU
When the account.
European Union “defends freedom of expression and online security”
“During my DSA (Digital Services Act) compliance meeting with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, I emphasized that arbitrary suspension of accounts – voluntary or not – is not acceptable”, He wrote on X. European Union “Defends freedom of expression and online safety”, he added.
Yulia Navalnaya’s X account was suspended for about an hour
For about an hour, the words “Account Suspended” appeared on Yulia Navalnaya’s X account page. Alexei Navalny, the widow of Vladimir Putin’s Russian opponent, opened up Monday to announce that she will continue her husband’s fight. In a video, she accused the Russian president of murdering her husband. “With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our hope, our freedom, our future.” she said.
Yulia Navalana’s team asked X to explain the suspension.