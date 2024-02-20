Thierry Breton warns social network on behalf of EU

When the account.

European Union “defends freedom of expression and online security”

“During my DSA (Digital Services Act) compliance meeting with X CEO Linda Yaccarino, I emphasized that arbitrary suspension of accounts – voluntary or not – is not acceptable”, He wrote on X. European Union “Defends freedom of expression and online safety”, he added.

Yulia Navalnaya’s X account was suspended for about an hour

For about an hour, the words “Account Suspended” appeared on Yulia Navalnaya’s X account page. Alexei Navalny, the widow of Vladimir Putin’s Russian opponent, opened up Monday to announce that she will continue her husband’s fight. In a video, she accused the Russian president of murdering her husband. “With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our hope, our freedom, our future.” she said.

Yulia Navalana’s team asked X to explain the suspension.