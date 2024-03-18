Biden says there is one candidate who is too old to be president but it’s not him

President Joe Biden He joked on the comedy show that one of the two candidates was too old and unfit for office, but added: “The other is me.”

Biden spoke at the Gridiron Club and Foundation’s annual dinner, an event where journalists and politicians joke and poke fun at each other.

At the event, Biden launched several jokes against his opponent, Republican candidate Donald Trump, amid criticism that Biden is too old and his memory is failing. Biden recalled times when Trump, 77, also seemed confused or incoherent.

Biden and Trump have secured their respective nominations for the presidency of the United States Biden leans on his age and assures “I know how to do things” Biden uses State of the Union address to draw contrast with Trump

“Don’t tell him anything, but he thinks he’s running against Barack Obama, that’s what he said,” said Biden, 81, who also joked that he was up well past his bedtime.

It’s the first time Biden has attended the dinner during his presidency, and it comes in the middle of campaigning for this November’s election. The incident dates back to 1885, the year President Grover Cleveland refused. Every president of the United States has been to at least one of these dinners.

However, Biden also took a serious tone, speaking about what he sees as a real threat to democracy if Trump, who to this day refuses to acknowledge that Biden won the election. Biden’s speech contained sections similar to his campaign speeches criticizing Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We live in unprecedented times for our democracy,” the president said. “An unprecedented moment in history. Democracy and freedom are literally under attack. Putin is at war in Europe. My predecessor leans over to him and says ‘Do whatever you want.’