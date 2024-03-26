Football – Mercato – PSG

PSG want the “new Ibrahimovic”, it will be €100M!

Published on March 26, 2024 at 11:15 am



Determined to strengthen their personnel, particularly with a view to replacing Kylian Mbappé, PSG surprisingly turned to a Portuguese market that Luis Campos knows all too well. With this in mind, the Parisian club would be one of the teams interested in the transfer of Victor Gaycarres who is under fire with Sporting CP.

He’s tall, he’s Swedish, he’s scored goals and plays center forward. No, not about that Zlatan Ibrahimovic But one which many observers see as his successor, viz Victor Gaycarres. Attacker of Sporting CP Having had a magnificent season attracting the interest of many European clubs including PSG.

€100M clause for Gyökeres

However, to convince Sporting CP To let his center go ahead, we have to draw out the checkbook according to the information we get from there in speaking The Lisbon club will not negotiate under the clause Victor Gaycarres Estimated €100M. A remarkable sum for a striker spending his first season in Portugal after playing mainly Championship.

