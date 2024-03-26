PSG want the “new Ibrahimovic”, it will be €100M!
Football – Mercato – PSG
PSG want the “new Ibrahimovic”, it will be €100M!
Published on March 26, 2024 at 11:15 am
Determined to strengthen their personnel, particularly with a view to replacing Kylian Mbappé, PSG surprisingly turned to a Portuguese market that Luis Campos knows all too well. With this in mind, the Parisian club would be one of the teams interested in the transfer of Victor Gaycarres who is under fire with Sporting CP.
He’s tall, he’s Swedish, he’s scored goals and plays center forward. No, not about that Zlatan Ibrahimovic But one which many observers see as his successor, viz Victor Gaycarres. Attacker of Sporting CP Having had a magnificent season attracting the interest of many European clubs including PSG.
€100M clause for Gyökeres
However, to convince Sporting CP To let his center go ahead, we have to draw out the checkbook according to the information we get from therein speakingThe Lisbon club will not negotiate under the clause Victor Gaycarres Estimated €100M. A remarkable sum for a striker spending his first season in Portugal after playing mainly Championship.
“I don’t think about it”
However, Victor Gaycarres doesn’t seem bothered by the rumors as he recently announced: “ It is impossible to say now (if I will stay at Sporting CP) but everything is going well and I am happy. I’m here, and we have important games to play. Here is my concern. There is a lot of chatter on social media and other sites, but that doesn’t bother me. I don’t think about it. I’m here now, and focused 100% on this club “