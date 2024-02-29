“As a kid, I was a science fiction fan”: Josh Brolin returns in Dune 2

Josh Brolin is great. Round-neck leather jacket, black jeans, he arrives smiling at the round table where he is to meet four journalists at the Parisian palace, Le Bristol. Lightly, jokingly, we are far from his character as the super villain Thanos from the Avengers films.

Interviews are conducted in English and yet: “I love France, I came for the first time when I was 18 and I came back several years in a row to study with the Alliance Française. I always wanted to dream in French but I never succeeded! » He laughed.

Proud of Austin Butler

in Dune 2, his character Gurney Halleck seeks out Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet) and joins him in the fight against those who destroyed his family. He describes himself as the hero’s mentor. “I’m a bad guy, hungry for revenge but proud to watch young Paul grow. »

A nice anointing for those who thought he would be a big brother forever Goonies. “For years, people just had this image of me. So when Austin Butler, (which makes its entry Dune 2) Said to me: “My role as Elvis Presley stuck with me, people talked to me about it for 7 months”, I told him: “Shut up! I Goonies, people talked to me about it for 20 years! » But Josh Brolin is very proud of the young actor and the exceptional work he has done in the film. “It really impressed me. »

We may have to wait There is no country for old men To see the Coen brothers’ American career take another turn. He then became a subscriber to superhero films, especially the Marvel series. Reward for the Confessor “Always been a fan of science fiction. » In his teenage bedroom, he read Ray Bradbury and then discovered a book by Frank Herbert.

Ready for Dune 3

Filming of Dune 2 It was apparently as family-friendly in atmosphere as it was physically demanding. “I must be a masochist, I prefer films that are emotionally or physically difficult, viz Everest Where we were so cold we couldn’t sleep, or DuneShot 2.5 hours from Abu Dhabi at 45 degrees with sand in the mouth.

However, Josh Brolin seems ready to sign on for the third episode. The US But!