Bernard Arnault enters into exclusive negotiations with Lagardere to take over Paris Match magazine

special- On the occasion of the results of the Lagardere group recently acquired by Vivendi, its CEO Arnaud Lagarde details his strategy towards Le Figaro.

The day of the Lagardère Group results is synonymous with upheaval for the French press landscape. In Vivendi’s hands since late November, it has received an offer from LVMH Group to take over the magazine. Paris match. The Lagardere group and the empire led by Bernard Arnault have just entered into exclusive negotiations. Still Lagardere’s minority shareholder at 7.7%, Bernard Arnault had hoped to get his hands on the famous weekly for years.

This potential sale would once again reduce Lagardere’s media assets, which, in addition to Paris Match, include Journal du Dimanche and Europe 1, Europe 2 and RFM radio stations. While Lagardère Group’s revenue exceeded 8 billion euros in 2023 (up 14% year-on-year) and a record operating result of 520 million euros, it is still not a good time for its media division with declining activities (- 8.3% for radio , -9.4% for Pres.