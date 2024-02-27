Business

Bernard Arnault enters into exclusive negotiations with Lagardere to take over Paris Match magazine

Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read

By Claudia Cohen

published ,
Update

Bernard Arnault and Arnaud Lagarde.
Morissard Aurelien/ABCA/Morrisard Aurelien/Michael Christophe/ABCA/Michael Christophe

special- On the occasion of the results of the Lagardere group recently acquired by Vivendi, its CEO Arnaud Lagarde details his strategy towards Le Figaro.

The day of the Lagardère Group results is synonymous with upheaval for the French press landscape. In Vivendi’s hands since late November, it has received an offer from LVMH Group to take over the magazine. Paris match. The Lagardere group and the empire led by Bernard Arnault have just entered into exclusive negotiations. Still Lagardere’s minority shareholder at 7.7%, Bernard Arnault had hoped to get his hands on the famous weekly for years.

This potential sale would once again reduce Lagardere’s media assets, which, in addition to Paris Match, include Journal du Dimanche and Europe 1, Europe 2 and RFM radio stations. While Lagardère Group’s revenue exceeded 8 billion euros in 2023 (up 14% year-on-year) and a record operating result of 520 million euros, it is still not a good time for its media division with declining activities (- 8.3% for radio , -9.4% for Pres.

This article is reserved for subscribers. You still have 86% to find.

Do you want to read more?

Unlock all items instantly.

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin2 hours ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

How Much Will Booklets Bring In 2024?

3 weeks ago

They criticized eBay on the Internet: employees send them cockroaches, spiders and bloody pig heads by mail, the company condemned

January 13, 2024

17 Best Free Google Courses in 2024

January 4, 2024

3 altcoins poised to hit new price highs in 2024 by Invezz.com

January 6, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button