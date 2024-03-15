A Fortnite skin that rivals Helldivers 2? Discover it now, you won’t believe your eyes!

Fortnite’s collaborations with other video games, anime and movies have always been a hit with gamers. From Halo to Doom, including God of War and Uncharted, battle royale games are surrounded by some of pop culture’s most iconic characters. But what about the Helldivers 2 game, which has been hailed by fans as the best co-op game of the year?

Indeed, some players have noticed a skin in Fortnite that bears a striking resemblance to the character’s armor from Helldivers 2. A Reddit user named Filek shared an image comparing Fortnite’s Stormfarer skin and Helldivers 2’s armor. How fast he had to run so that no one noticed the difference. The similarity prompted many Fortnite players to react by sharing their thoughts on the strange similarity.

Some have expressed a desire to see a true collaboration between Helldivers 2 and Fortnite, while others have mocked the situation by comparing the two universes. Unfortunately, the Stormferrer skin was a Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass exclusive item and will not be returning to the game. But for those who have unlocked it, it symbolizes their virtual adventure. So, may democracy spread like a true Helldiver in the next Battle Royale game!