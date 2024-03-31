Belly Fat: According to a Danish study, this bad habit causes you to gain belly fat

Smokers will not appreciate this information. A team of Danish researchers investigated the risks associated with smoking. The result, his study, published in the British scientific journal Addiction (March 20, 2024), makes a sad observation. When presented as cigarettes Appetite suppressant, effect due to nicotine, the reality is quite different. Smoking makes you gain weight by promoting the accumulation of Fat of the abdomenCalled “visceral fat”. by health professionals.

Belly Fat: What Causes It?

“Although smokers generally have a lower body weight, they tend to have more abdominal fat than nonsmokers” Write back to researchers This study covers 2 million people. They observed this with concentration on genes associated with smoking and Fat physical, and to eliminate external factors such as alcohol consumption. In other words, although smokers are often thin on the outside, they are fat on the inside. This is where it gets dangerous! Evidence, Danish researchers Talk about fat “uneasy”. “From a public health perspective, these findings reinforce the importance of large-scale efforts to prevent and reduce smoking in the general population, as this may also help reduce visceral abdominal fat and all associated chronic diseases.”The lead author of the research is Dr. German d. Calling Carrasquila.

What is visceral fat?

Belly fat, also called visceral fat, is evil. The reason? You can’t see her. You may have a flat stomach and visceral fat. This is located Under the muscles of the abdominal wall Where it surrounds all the organs and viscera (heart, liver, lungs, pancreas, stomach, intestines, etc.). In theory, it is supposed to protect, but in excess, it has the opposite effect. Know that it can stop Proper functioning of essential organs, and thus responsible for illness (diabetes, certain cancers, stroke, etc.). The study adds to data already known, including where tobacco is responsible Approximately 75,000 deaths per year.