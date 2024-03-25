What is the ideal weight for 1m60?

BMI, or Body weight indexis a commonly used measurement tool for Assess the body somebody’s It is calculated by dividing the weight in kilograms by the square of the height in meters. This provides measurement A common sign On the distribution of body mass. To assess the weight of a person it is classified into several categories. A BMI Less than 18.5 indicates that thinnessWhile BMI Between 18.5 and 24.9 considered as common. Between 25.0 and 29.9, is overweight, and Above 30We are talking aboutObesity.

Ideal weight for 1m60

For the measuring person 1m60considered as weight common According to BMI is between 47 kg and 61 kg. However, it is important to note that these values ​​are general guidelines and may vary based on various individual factors. Although BMI is widely used, it Not considering some important elements such as muscle mass distribution and bone density. Therefore, it simply provides Rough estimate About a person’s overall health.

Personal considerations

It is important to recognize that Everyone is uniqueAnd that Ideal weight can vary depending on many factors Such as age, gender, body composition and level of physical activity. Instead of focusing solely on BMI, it is recommended to adopt a A global approach Health, (…)

Read more on Closer

