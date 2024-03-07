The actress will soon be seen in an American series

Adele Exarchopoulos never stopped her rise after her revelation Adele’s life In 2013. In ten years, the French actress has slalomed through French – and international – cinema like an Olympic athlete. We can see her as an anarchist Tahar RahimIn front of the camera Sean PennPlay off-beat on Quentin Dupeix (It saves the movie Mandibles), establishing himself as an icon of the absurd generation Nothing to hateStimulate the zygomatics Canal+ (the flame) or Prime Video (LOL – What laughs comes out!) and collect his second Caesar in a heartbreaker I will always see your face In 2024. What is Adele Exarchopoulos missing? A series in the United States, of course!

Adele in America

And hop! Barely crowned César for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in 2024 And Adèle Exarchopoulos is already on a new project. No time to breathe, the actress does what she has always done. She finds her way like her pilot heroine faithfulAn underrated thriller released in 2017. So much so that we will soon find it again… in America. Adele Exarchopoulos will play Lena Dunham in a future series, according to the always well-informed Variety. a lot. A new creation from the author of Girls In which he will share the screen with her Megan Stalter, Will Sharpfound in White lotusand mannequins Emily Ratajkowski. Just bright!

a lot For Adele

a lot The New Yorker’s Journey says Workaholic Who will sink into depression due to past relationship. heroine of the show, jessicaPlayed by Megan Stalter who we saw in the series Hex continued HBO. At the age of thirty decided to leave everything behind to start a new life London Where she meets the Enigmatic Felix. For the moment, we do not know the content of the role played by Adele Exarchopoulos a lot. We can imagine her portraying a Frenchie on duty, an expat in New York or London. Or, why not, if part of the series is filmed in France, Jessica and Felix’s guide to Paris? a lot No release date set yet. But this new line from Adèle Exarchopoulos’ CV and her collaboration with Lena Dunham has us super pumped.

Adèle, an essential of French cinema

In almost ten years, Adele Exarchopoulos has become a major figure in French cinema. Ten years, two Caesars. First, in 2014Caesar for the best female hopeful Adele’s life. Second, in 2024César for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for I will always see your face. Adèle Exarchopoulos has never hesitated to experiment between different styles, alternate between different styles, and make big differences. Whether in Indie Productions (who lives, Nothing to hate), no Action movies (BAC North Or Thieves continued Netflix), no UFO (Five Devils, Smoking makes you cough) or so effective plays (an orphan, Sybil). Like her character as a flamboyant and independent flight attendant in Nothing to hateAdèle Exarchopoulos doesn’t care. And he goes where the wind takes him, where the plane takes him. In the United States, therefore, look for Lena Dehm and Emrata to get a good slice of it.