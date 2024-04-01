Fnatic takes on GiantX, and qualifies for the next round of playoffs at the LEC Spring Split

The opening day of the LEC Winter Split 2024 playoffs continued with a Bo3 between Fnatic and GiantX, a match that turned into a true display of strength. Humanoid and his team dominated the match, winning 2-0 and thus ensuring their passage to the next round of the competition.

The LEC Winter Split continues with the start of the playoffs and Round 1 of the Upper Bracket. This Saturday, March 30, after the first match between Team Vitality and SK Gaming, the day continued with another big match. As a reminder, the remaining two matches of the Round 1 Upper Bracket will take place the following day, Sunday 31 March, which promises a weekend full of high-level competition. The 2nd match of the day pitted Fnatic against GiantX in the Bo3. The winner will advance to the second round of the playoffs to face the winner of the duel between MAD Lions KOI and G2 Esports. The loser, for its part, will be relegated to the losers’ bracket, where it will have to face the loser of the same match, to maintain its chances of continuing in the competition.

Fnatic, who dominated the regular season with 6 wins to 3 losses, are favorites not only for this meeting, but also to win the title. Despite some minor slips, especially during the 3rd week of the regular season, the team proved its strength during the first 3 weeks of competition with very good performances. On the other hand, the GiantX, who finished 6th in the regular season with four wins in nine games, are not in a position of strength. Narrowly qualifying for the playoffs, the team showed several signs of weakness, including a lack of organization and sometimes inconsistent strategy, which could cost them against rival Fnatic.

Game 1

As Fnatic and GiantX faced off in the first round of their series, FNC quickly took the initiative thanks to Razork’s strong performance, scoring the first two kills of the match. This aggressive dynamic allowed Fnatic to build a significant gold lead early on, despite GiantX’s efforts to level the playing field by capturing the first dragon. As the game progressed, GiantX, supported by the play of Peach and Jakeys, managed to reduce the golds gap by putting pressure on Fnatic. However, after a temporary lull in the middle of the game, Fnatic gained the upper hand, extending their gold lead and securing a second dragon, a sign of a gradual takeover of the game.

While both teams continue to play cautiously avoiding unnecessary risks, a decisive battle breaks out in the top lane around the 25th minute, where Fnatic builds a lot of momentum and manages to break the deadlock. Following a series of advantageous kills, Fnatic took the opportunity to capture Nashor, solidifying their advantage with the Baron buff. This advantage is quickly being realized, with Fnatic launching a major assault on the GiantX base. In an intense final battle in the 28th minute, Fnatic crushed the opposition and triumphantly took over Nexus, winning the first round of the series.

Game 2

In the 2nd round of the series, the match started on a more measured note. GiantX gives themselves a bit of an early advantage, securing both first blood after a Fanatic incursion into their jungle and first dragon. However, just before the 10th minute, Fnatic responded strongly, notably reversing a dive attempt on the botlane tower to their advantage, slightly destabilizing GiantX. As the game slowed down around the 15th minute, two big team fights broke out in quick succession. First, despite a series of exchanges on both sides, there were no clear winners due to a few misses. The second, however, swings in GiantX’s favor, mainly due to good team coordination and Patrick’s decisive double. Despite this success, GiantX struggled to build a significant gap with only a 1k lead in golds at the eighteenth minute.

Fnatic, showing great resilience, managed to dominate the following battle for control of the Dragons. GiantX’s formation, lacking striking power at this point, cannot stop Fnatic from closing the gap. Close to 25 minutes into the game, a new decisive encounter begins; Despite an inauspicious debut for Fnatic, Noa’s phenomenal impact on Jinx turned the tide, allowing Fnatic to gain the upper hand. Based on this victory in this final team fight, Fnatic rushes into the enemy base with a numerical superiority. Without facing any significant resistance, the team closes the game by winning this second round.

At the end of a slightly contested meeting, where they faced some minor problems due to a slightly more combative opponent than expected, especially in the beginning, Fnatic went on to win with a score of 2-0, thus qualifying for the next round. of the tree. As for GiantX, the Spanish team heads to the losers bracket and patiently awaits its next opponent.

LEC Spring Split Playoff Schedule

Saturday 30 March

finish Team spirit SK Gaming playoffs

finish obsessed GIANTX playoffs

31 March Sunday

finish Team heretics BDS playoffs

finish G2 Esports MAD Lions KOI playoffs

Monday 1 April



5:00 p.m : Upper Round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Upper Round 2-2

2 April Tuesday



5:00 p.m : Lower round 1-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower Rounds 1-2

Saturday 6 April



5:00 p.m : Lower round 2-1



At 8:00 p.m. : Lower round 2-2

7 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : upper extremity

Monday 8 April



5:00 p.m : Lower semi-final

13 April Saturday



5:00 p.m : Lower Final

14 April Sunday



5:00 p.m : final division

Playoff tree

upper bracket



The losers bracket



The grand finale

