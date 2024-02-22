Esport – League of Legends – Caps: “We have a method to get there”

Do you already feel like you’ve moved on from last year? To be better than the G2 of the summer of 2023?

I think we have made a lot of progress. Our understanding of the game is really good and what we can do with it is also a little better. We understand what it takes to be the best and this is already the first step. We’re still a long way from there, but at least we have a method to get there. Earlier we lacked this, when we destroyed our matches, we destroyed our training and we thought we were reaching the top.