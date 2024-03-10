Britney Spears’ ex explains the reasons for their divorce

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have been married for a year. Getty Images for GLAAD

Sam Asghari filed for divorce from Britney Spears after one year of marriage and seven years of dating. If he mentioned “irreconcilable differences” in his request in August 2023, the sports coach-turned-actor confided that the reason for the breakup was simply the passage of time.

“It was a blessing to be able to share your life with someone for so long. People walk away and move on,” he told People magazine.

“My experience was exceptional”

And we shouldn’t trust Sam Asgari to discredit these seven years with Britney Spears, much less to say bad things about the singer. “I have never understood that people talk different (and) bad about each other. This is something I will never do, because my experience was extraordinary. “It’s a chapter in my life,” he added.

The 29-year-old added that he considers his relationship with the 42-year-old star to be the happiest time of his life. “I have always had a very positive attitude towards life. My experiences have made me the man I am today. I will continue to grow,” said the ex-husband of Britney Spears. And concluded: “I come from a place where we celebrate our past. I look back fondly. My past has been blessed and beautiful.”

