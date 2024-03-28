BDS Academy destroys Carmine Corp Blue, advances to LFL Spring Split 2024 Grand Final

The LFL Spring Split 2024 Playoffs resumed on Wednesday March 27 with the 2nd Round 1st Bo5, a duel at the top between the two best teams of the regular season. BDS Academy took on Carmine Corp Blue, who dominated the duel and were won by Schumond and his teammates, who thus qualified for the grand finals of these qualifiers as well as the main event of the EMEA Masters.

BDS Academy against Carmine Corp Blue, the finals ahead of time

Tensions are rising in the LFL Spring Split 2024 arena as we enter the heart of the playoffs with a duel that promises to be a thriller between BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue. With both teams having already secured their participation in the prestigious EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024, but now the stakes couldn’t be higher to prove their supremacy on home turf. The stakes of this meeting go beyond the simple structure of these playoffs, it is a fight to confirm or invert the hierarchy established over 9 weeks of the regular season. The winner of this Bo5 will not only earn a direct spot in the Grand Finals of the LFL Spring Split 2024, but also in the main event of the EMEA Masters.

After a vigorous regular season, BDS Academy rose to first place in the rankings, displaying form and team unity that left its opponents little chance. For their part, Carmine Corp Blue was able to gain momentum to take second place, despite some projections, especially during the LFL days. The two giants have faced each other twice this season, with BDS Academy emerging victorious each time, but the playoffs are a different story, where cash is paid for every mistake. Carmine Corp Blue, well aware of the challenges ahead, has no intention of letting victory slip away once again and has prepared accordingly to reverse the odds.

Game 1

The 1st round of Bo5 between KCB and BDSA began at a brisk pace, with intensity evident from the first minutes of the game. BDSA took the lead, quickly gaining 2k gold thanks to effective botlane collisions by the Kedui/Parus duo. And catches the first dragon. Continuing their momentum, BDSA maintained their pressure in the botlane, compounding KCB’s difficulties in finding their rhythm in the game. At fifteen minutes, the gap had widened to 4k golds in BDSA’s favor, with the Dragons also having the advantage.

Despite KCB’s efforts to turn the situation around, every mistake was severely punished by BDSA, which strengthened its lead in the golds. Dominant, BDSA left few opportunities for KCB to fully express themselves in the game. At the crucial moment, BDSA moved in to secure Baron Nashor, but against all odds, KCB’s Lyncas bravely intervened to steal the objective. However, KCB quickly stuffed themselves and got eliminated in the process. The setback slowed BDSA’s momentum a bit, but the team resumed its forward momentum, methodically demolishing KCB’s last defenses. In the end, BDS Academy managed to dominate its game and win the first leg of the series in 33 minutes, thus supporting its ambition in this Bo5.

Game 2

The second round of Bo5 got off to a flying start, with KCB showing an improvement over the first round. With a more assertive presence on the map, KCB continued to put pressure on BDSA on the roads and jungle, giving the impression of troubling their opponent. After the opening ten minutes, parity was the order of the day, with both teams closely matched in terms of gold and goals. The clash intensified around the quarter-hour mark, and it was BDSA who were able to do well, managing to extend the gap to 2,000 gold before the twenty minute mark.

Taking the upper hand in the game, BDSA extended their lead in the 25th minute with a decisive team fight around the Dragons, putting several KCB members out of action. Taking advantage of this numerical superiority, the BDSA captured Nashor first, thus giving a decisive boost to its advance. At the half-hour mark, after a final decisive clash, BDS Academy struck the final blow, winning this second round with authority. With this victory, BDSA strengthened its position in the series, once again showing its ability to capitalize on key moments to dominate its opponent. While on the Carmine side, things get a bit more complicated, with the Callist/Flashy botlane having a hard time hitting and ending the game without a single hit.

Game 3

The third round of Bo5 began under the same guise of combat and intensity as the previous round, with both teams playing neck and neck. The first exchanges, though rare, were balanced, testifying to the determination of both camps to take advantage. A big clash in the 17th minute marked the turning point, with both sides losing a lot, but KCB playing on their resilience managed to claim the second Dragons.

However, BDS Academy reacted fiercely, increased the pressure and gradually gained the upper hand. Despite KCB’s apparent solidity in the fight, the difference in golds gradually increased to BDSA’s disadvantage. A decisive battle in the midlane before the 25th minute allowed KCB to close the gap, mainly thanks to a great display from Mainter on the rumble. A tense moment for BDSA came in the 28th minute in a battle decisively won by their team, opening the way for Nashor. Armed with the buff, BDS Academy launched its final assault on the enemy nexus. In the thirtieth minute of the game BDSA won with authority in the final encounter, thus sealing their victory in this third round.

BDS Academy in destruction mode

Thus ending the encounter between BDS Academy and Carmine Corp Blue in the Bo5, BDSA proved themselves ruthless and ended the series with a crushing 3-0 victory. Special mention to Scaumond, Riker (on Aurelian Sol) and Perus who were really solid and very motivated this evening. Despite the efforts of key players like Kalliste and Flashy (definitely the 2 weakest players in this match), Carmine Corp’s inability to impose its game was evident throughout the match. The series demonstrated KCB’s difficulties in coordinating its actions and producing the necessary impact to counter its opponent’s strategy and dynamics.

Carmine Corp Blue, despite this defeat, still has a chance to redeem itself in the “Losers’ Bracket”. Vitality to play this Friday, in an attempt to keep alive their hopes of success in the tournament. The team will need to bounce back quickly to face the winner of the B vs Gentle Mets match. Currently on a 15 game winning streak, BDS Academy brilliantly qualifies for the grand finals of the LFL Spring Split 2024 (scheduled for April 5) as well as the EMEA Masters Spring Split 2024 main event.

GG Comics we were destroyed, no other words, the team fights were unplayable on my end we had to work and find a solution fast, complicated sorry!



Calliste, carmine corp blue

LFL Playoff Schedule

Wednesday 20 March



finish BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows playoffs

Thursday 21 March



finish life force.fly Team GO playoffs

Wednesday 27 March



finish BDS Academy Carmine Corp Blue playoffs

Thursday 28 March



6:00 p.m Gentle fellows life force.fly playoffs

Friday March 29



6:00 p.m : Round 3

Friday 5 April



6:00 p.m : Grand Finale

Playoff tree