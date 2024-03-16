Bayern make news about Harry Kane after his injury

Bayern Munich seem to have recovered for a few weeks, with a 5-2 success in Darmstadt, once again in a humiliating lesson. Harry Kane is no stranger to this good pass. The Englishman has been in superb form, with nine goals in the last six matches. Even today the Bavarian striker found the net before going off with an injury. Attempting to cut out a cross from Jamal Musiala, the British star was unable to stop his run and died at the post. At the back, Thomas Tuchel didn’t want to take any risks and immediately replaced him with Eric-Maxime Chaupou-Motting. “He twisted his ankle and iced it completely. I can’t say more.”The German technician commented after the meeting.

At the same time, Rekordmeister sports director Christoph Freund also spoke about it. “We hope it’s not that serious.” It was replaced as a precaution. He will not take any risk with the national team. He told the German media after the match. His participation could be compromised, as he is expected to join the Three Lions for two gala matches against Brazil and Belgium.