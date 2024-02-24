Mbappé’s departure: PSG saved by this €60M transfer?

So it’s no secret now, Kylian Mbappé will no longer be a PSG player next season. Despite such a huge loss, the Parisian club is looking to achieve an ambitious summer transfer window. In attack, Paris look to recruit Victor Osimhen. A file in which the French club will experience tough competition, even if a big transfer could make the task easier for the Parisians. explanation.

The verdict came last week. During the meeting with Nasser al-Khelafi, Kylian Mbappé Announced the decision to quit PSG After seven seasons spent under the colors of red and blue . The Parisian club are now targeting the XXL recruit during next summer’s transfer window.

Mbappé: The Italian press announced the victim at PSG! https://t.co/luFfLt2a8l pic.twitter.com/LkidEuNWns — le10sport (@le10sport) February 23, 2024

Osimhen, €130M transfer

As le10sport.com reveals to you in October 2023, PSG Tried recruiting Victor Osimhen of last summer. With this departure of no Kylian MbappéMany media outlets have claimed that Paris Was going to try again for the Nigerian. If it expands Naples On 1st January, Victor Osimhen He now has a €130M release clause in his contract.

Chelsea and Arsenal could sign another goalscorer

However, the PSG Not the only club to want Osimhen. Chelsea And Arsenal There has been particularly keen interest in his recruitment this summer, offering great competition to the Parisian club. But according to the latest informationAkram KonurThe two English leaders could set their sights on it Victor Boniface. Compatriots of Victor OsimhenShines with Nigerians Bayer LeverkusenWho would be willing to let him go for €60M in a few months…