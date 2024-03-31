Beraldo’s red card for his foul on Aubameyang is the talk of the town

During the first period of the Ligue 1 matchday 27 between OM and PSG, Lucas Beraldo received a red card this Sunday evening. The Parisian defender, initially shown a yellow card for his foul on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, saw the penalty increase after he intervened via video aid.

It is certainly an action that will have people talking in the coming days: Lucas Beraldo left the PSG players eleven against ten this Sunday evening against OM at the Vélodrome, at the end of the 27th day of Ligue 1. The central hinge for Classic, aligned with defender Danilo, was dismissed for a foul on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 39th minute.

Aubameyang, Beraldo in action at OM-PSG, March 31, 2024 – Prime Video Screen Capture

The player hit the Marseille striker with his shoulder on the right side along the touchline. The Gabonese was thrown off the pitch and even landed at the feet of Luis Enrique, who helped him up. Beraldo initially received a yellow card for this action.

But VAR intervened and the referee of the match, Benoit Bastian, went to look at the pictures. It was apparently believed that the Marseille player was heading towards goal and that Beraldo was mistaking the last defender. Eventually the referee changed his decision to award a red card.

Aubameyang, Beraldo in action at OM-PSG, March 31, 2024 – Prime Video Screen Capture

Anger of Campos

“The referee doesn’t even blow the whistle!”, fumed Luis Campos, adviser to OSG president Nasser al-Khelafi, in the corridor of the velodrome at half-time. It’s true that Aubameyang looked too far from goal and too eccentric… too much to talk of a real scoring chance?