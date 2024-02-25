Bastian Troncon: “In the heat of the moment, I’m a little angry” – News

It’s hard for Bastian Troncon to hide his disappointment. “At this moment, I am a little angry. it is so”He whispers into the microphone DirectVelo. Leading into the final of the Faun-Drôme Classic, he was in the running for his first bouquet of the season before losing to the best of the day.

Attacking Alex Wall

At the start of the race around Etoile-sur-Rhône (Drôme), Savoyard was one of the three protected runners of the decathlon AG2R La Mondial, along with Benoit Cosnefroy and Dorian Godon. And Bastian Troncone, who was absent the day before in the Ardèche, was able to live up to his team’s expectations. In the Col de la Grande Limite, he found himself on the counter with Warren Barguil and Marc Hirsi, the strongest of the climb, behind Juan Ayuso, Mattias Skjelmoz and Maxime van Gils. “I told Warren we had to try to come back immediately or he was dead. We did well because we were able to bounce back. But if we farted in the bump, it was because we were at the limit…”.

However, he did not hesitate to accelerate on the fourth and final climb of the Alex Wall, 14 kilometers from the finish. “I wanted to see what he could do. I saw from appearances that everyone was on board, including me, but I was suddenly happy to blast Skjelmoz because it’s quite a punchline. But he stopped and came back.”. He doesn’t think he overdid it at the time. “In a straight bump like that, whether you attack or follow the wheels, it’s the same.”

“I’m running after victory”

But Chamberlain had then “hard claws” And was unable to play for victory. “In the final, I fell asleep a bit. I can’t really explain why, all I know is that I really don’t like the cold. I just got stuck at the last bump. It’s a shame, I missed some and had some hell of gas with me.”. Bastian Troncone was disappointed for his team that placed four men in the top 10 (See the ranking). “We came looking for a win, not a top 6. I can’t explain it… I couldn’t do anything”He insists.

Already 21st in the Tour Down Under, 2nd in the Classica Jain, 7th in the Classic Var and 5th in the Tour des Alpes-Maritimes, Bastien Tronchon confirms that he has reached a real milestone early in the season. But not enough to satisfy him at the end of the Faun-Drôme Classic. “I’m chasing a win. I’ll find one of these four.”. The next destination, Italy, will compete in the Strade Bianche next Saturday.