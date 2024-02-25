Sports

Follow the closing match of the 23rd day OM-Montpellier live

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 54 2 minutes read

Silla reaches a milestone

The Guinea international will play his 250th Ligue 1 match this evening. Since his debut in the elite in 2013, he has worn the colors of Toulouse, Gazellec, Lens and hence Montpellier.

Warm-up underway in Marseille

Kick-off in less than 20 minutes!

Velodrome, an impregnable fortress

Despite very disappointing results in 2024, OM are still unbeaten against their home crowd this season, in all competitions (10 wins, 7 draws).

MHSC cannot do it out

15th in the Championship and tied on points with the play-offs, Montpellier have lost 5 of their last 6 trips in Ligue 1, equal to their previous 17. Last week, Héraultais beat Metz (3-0) but they have never won two in a row this season.

In search of a second wind, O.M

Without a victory in the league since December 17, i.e. 6 matches (4 draws, 2 losses), the Phocaeans are only 9th out of the top 4, on 10 points, when entering this meeting. But this week’s success against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League (3-1) for Gasset’s first could really kick start the second half of the season for his players.

Formation of MHSC

Akor Adams is on the bench, preferring his coach Nordin and Tamarin at the forefront of attack.

Lecomte – Sacko, Kouyaté, Sagnan – Hefti, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Sylla – Nordin, Tamari.

substitute: Bertaud, Tchato, Mincarelli, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad, Coulibaly, Adams, Karamoh.

Composition of OM

Ismala Sir will play as the right piston, with N’Diaye preferred ahead of Mombagna.

Lopez – Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi – Sir, Veretout, Kondogbia, Merlin – Harit – Ndiaye, Aubameyang.

substitute: Ngapandouetnbu, Garcia, Meité, Ounahi, Gueye, Onana, Luis Henrique, Correa, Moumbagna.

Its strong link with Gasset and Montpellier

The new OM coach spoke about this special match for him

End of day 23 of Ligue 1 at the Velodrome

Day 23 of Ligue 1 concludes this Sunday with a match between OM and Montpellier at the Velodrome. Kick-off at 8:45 pm.

Marseille will be looking to have a good week, with Jean-Louis Gasset on the bench for the first time since his appointment to replace Gennaro Gattuso. On Thursday, the Olympians eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

OM-Montpellier, the match broadcast on TV on Prime Video, on radio on RMC but also to follow live on the RMC Sport website and app.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin1 hour ago
0 54 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Real Sociedad qualified for Copa del Rey semi-finals after victory over Celta Vigo

January 24, 2024

PSG: A club announces the arrival of Mbappé at Real Madrid!

1 week ago

Gassett’s update on Klose’s case ahead of his first match against Shakhtar

3 days ago

PSG: Mbappé to offer Luis Enrique XXL transfer window

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button