Follow the closing match of the 23rd day OM-Montpellier live

End of day 23 of Ligue 1 at the Velodrome

Day 23 of Ligue 1 concludes this Sunday with a match between OM and Montpellier at the Velodrome. Kick-off at 8:45 pm.

Marseille will be looking to have a good week, with Jean-Louis Gasset on the bench for the first time since his appointment to replace Gennaro Gattuso. On Thursday, the Olympians eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.

OM-Montpellier, the match broadcast on TV on Prime Video, on radio on RMC but also to follow live on the RMC Sport website and app.