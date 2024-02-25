Follow the closing match of the 23rd day OM-Montpellier live
Silla reaches a milestone
The Guinea international will play his 250th Ligue 1 match this evening. Since his debut in the elite in 2013, he has worn the colors of Toulouse, Gazellec, Lens and hence Montpellier.
Warm-up underway in Marseille
Kick-off in less than 20 minutes!
Velodrome, an impregnable fortress
Despite very disappointing results in 2024, OM are still unbeaten against their home crowd this season, in all competitions (10 wins, 7 draws).
MHSC cannot do it out
15th in the Championship and tied on points with the play-offs, Montpellier have lost 5 of their last 6 trips in Ligue 1, equal to their previous 17. Last week, Héraultais beat Metz (3-0) but they have never won two in a row this season.
In search of a second wind, O.M
Without a victory in the league since December 17, i.e. 6 matches (4 draws, 2 losses), the Phocaeans are only 9th out of the top 4, on 10 points, when entering this meeting. But this week’s success against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Europa League (3-1) for Gasset’s first could really kick start the second half of the season for his players.
Formation of MHSC
Akor Adams is on the bench, preferring his coach Nordin and Tamarin at the forefront of attack.
Lecomte – Sacko, Kouyaté, Sagnan – Hefti, Ferri, Chotard, Savanier, Sylla – Nordin, Tamari.
substitute: Bertaud, Tchato, Mincarelli, Leroy, Delaye, Fayad, Coulibaly, Adams, Karamoh.
Composition of OM
Ismala Sir will play as the right piston, with N’Diaye preferred ahead of Mombagna.
Lopez – Mbemba, Gigot, Balerdi – Sir, Veretout, Kondogbia, Merlin – Harit – Ndiaye, Aubameyang.
substitute: Ngapandouetnbu, Garcia, Meité, Ounahi, Gueye, Onana, Luis Henrique, Correa, Moumbagna.
Its strong link with Gasset and Montpellier
The new OM coach spoke about this special match for him
End of day 23 of Ligue 1 at the Velodrome
Day 23 of Ligue 1 concludes this Sunday with a match between OM and Montpellier at the Velodrome. Kick-off at 8:45 pm.
Marseille will be looking to have a good week, with Jean-Louis Gasset on the bench for the first time since his appointment to replace Gennaro Gattuso. On Thursday, the Olympians eliminated Shakhtar Donetsk to secure their place in the Round of 16 of the Europa League.
OM-Montpellier, the match broadcast on TV on Prime Video, on radio on RMC but also to follow live on the RMC Sport website and app.