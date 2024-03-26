Alexis Sanchez returns to the Commandery before challenging the Blues

On the eve of the friendly match against the France team, Alexis Sánchez and the Chilean players used the facilities of Olympique de Marseille and trained at the Commandery this Monday.

Unlike the French team, which was beaten by Germany (0-2), Chile negotiated its first match of March well. Coming off a 3-0 win over Albania, La Roja are full of confidence ahead of their challenge to the Blues at the Velodrome this Tuesday (9 pm). And before returning to his old stadium, Alexis Sánchez was able to train at the Commandery ground this Monday.

Several videos posted on the South American team’s social network showed the former OM striker and his compatriots in the middle of a mass session at the Marseille training centre. Ideal to find your feet before the duel between the Blues and their team in Marseille this Tuesday.

Alexis Sanchez during Chilean training at Commandery, March 25, 2024 – DR Instagram Chile

Sanchez meets OM employees again

If he only spent one season at OM, in 2022-2023, Alexis Sanchez seems to have left a good memory with the club’s staff. In a sequence broadcast on the Chilean team’s social network, we see the 35-year-old striker cross paths with an Olympian club employee. A nice hug opportunity for “El Niño Maravilla”.

Alexis Sanchez hugs with OM staff to return to Commandery – DR Instagram Chile

After returning to Commandery this Monday, Alexis Sanchez will return to the velodrome pitch this Tuesday.

Unlike Kylian Mbappé, the PSG star who can be greeted with whistles, the Chilean striker deserves a round of applause. If the status of his departure during the transfer window may be annoying, his 18 goals in OM colors have not been forgotten by local supporters.