PSG – Real Madrid: Zidane and Ronaldo behind Mbappé’s decisive selection

Published on February 19, 2024



Passionate about sports, cinema and television (on and behind the screen) since childhood, Bernard has been a journalist for 10 Sport since 2018. More skilled with a keyboard in hand than a ball, he mainly decides to cover the sport he loves, criticizes and hates at the same time (football) and a sport that is not one (wrestling).

With Kylian Mbappé’s departure now confirmed at PSG, Nasser El-Khelafi has been informed of the French international’s decision to head to Real Madrid. If his next destination is now in some doubt, his future jersey number remains uncertain. 10Sport invites you to look back at the past selections of the main interested party influenced by Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane.

in between PSG And Kylian Mbappé, confirmed to be separated. After seven years of loyal service in the capital, the 25-year-old striker will leave Parc des Princes at the end of the season, when his contract expires. President Nasser al-Khelafi His decision was informed by a player who now has free rein to sign real MadridAnother club with his heart PSG. According to some reports, negotiations are progressing very well, and Brand This continues on Mondays as well Mbappé He will have signed his new contract for the next financial year. But one doubt remains, what number awaits him at the Santiago Bernabeu?

Mbappé wrote his story at PSG with Cristiano Ronaldo’s 7

This is a subject that fascinates the Spaniards, who now ensure the arrival of the future Kylian MbappéUsed to wear number 7 on Paris Saint Germain From the summer of 2018 and the departure of Luke Maura. The choice then appears as a tribute to his idol Cristiano RonaldoWho knew how to make history with this number on his back Manchester combined or even on Real Madrid. ” I think it was the right time for me to change my number, I think it’s kind of an endorsement. Number 7 is a legendary number, many great players have worn it ”, was justified at that time Kylian Mbappé On the Parisian Club website. However, it is difficult to imagine KM7 Follow in the footsteps of CR7 Mu real MadridAt least from now on Vinicius Jr In the summer of 2023 the precious sesame was recovered.

Zinedine Zidane’s 10 for the Blues

Kylian Mbappé Then possession can turn to the mythical number 10 Luke Modric, free at the end of the season and close to departure. This is the most likely option today when the future former striker PSG This number was caught in French team Before the start of the 2018 World Cup. A choice that brought luck the blues , was crowned a few weeks later in Russia. .

” It was me who wanted it. He was free, no one was visible. I took it and I played with it, that’s it ”, was simply explained Kylian Mbappé A few days before the start of the World Cup. It was with the 12th that he experienced the first milestone with himFrench team (8 matches in total), while wearing 20 on two occasions during that time. ” I see it more as a child who has always loved this number and plays with it as an adult. It won’t change the way I play. It’s a historic number for the French but for me it won’t change anything », added the 19-year-old player at the time, who did not hide the influence Zinedine Zidane Behind this decision, his other idols: “ I am not one who does not know. Of course you think about it, it’s a historical number, but like I said, I looked at it differently. I saw it like a childhood dream “

Impressive debut with 10th after 29th at AS Monaco

In 2018, Kylian Mbappé Thus the Grail was reached with 10 Zinedine Zidane And Michael Reversal At the end of the first season, flock to his jersey PSG with 29. Same as displayed onAS Monaco His first number assigned for his debut in Ligue 1 and after 39 and 33 reserved for youth players. It is also with this number 29 Kylian Mbappé Will make a name for himself in Europe after his first XXL performance in the Champions League.