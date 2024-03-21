Game news Bad news for Baldur’s Gate 3 fans who have been waiting for the physical PS5 and Xbox Series X versions.

The biggest fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 are excited while waiting for the release of the physical versions of the game from Larian Studios, and we understand them. Unfortunately, players will have to show some patience, because Larian is facing a big problem!

Taking time to do things is good. This is what we have seen with the official release Baldur’s Gate III About 3 years after early access in August 2023 Steam. This long period of early access is allowed Larian Studio To refine the game based on fan feedback, ultimately endearing characters, a neat story, and gameplay so varied that no two saves are the same. There is merit in this process, and it was largely rewarded in the process Game Awards 2023Because the game is stuck 6 prices in between 8 NominationsBesides this with the prestigious prize of Game of the year.

In other words, Baldur’s Gate 3 There’s a few under the hood, and given the pace with which the developers continue to update the game to add content and fix bugs, the title Larian Possibility of staying in memory for a long time. The popularity of this RPG is such that it has recently been surpassed 10 million copies soldA figure that is likely to increase with the upcoming arrival of physical versions PlayStation 5 And Xbox seriesAnd a deluxe edition for that too pc. But these long awaited editions are long overdue…

A major problem

some time ago, Larian Studio has announced that the first wave of pre-orders for the game’s deluxe PC edition has begun distribution. If you don’t know, this edition is the physical version of the game Digital bonus (OST, Artbook, Character Sheets) and Physical (posters, stickers, cards, badges, OST), and it’s not limited edition by any means, so you can get it later. Unfortunately, it is in this same press release that Larian Apologized to fans, clarified the physical versions for that PS5 And Xbox series Due to significant reasons, the schedule fell behind.

🎉 Deluxe Edition Shipping Update! 🎉 Pre-order for @baldursgate3 The PC Deluxe Edition is shipping now, with the console edition expected to start shipping between April and May. We’d like to get the console versions into players’ hands earlier, however, production issues… pic.twitter.com/6clRrPEfOG — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) March 19, 2024

Indeed, it seems that the physical editions of GOTY 2023 are getting heavier (literally), as the delay in the console editions is due to the size of the game, which requires not 3 discs, but 4 discs to install. Xbox series. We were already amazed to see such games Final Fantasy VII Rebirth on 2 discs PS5, but 4 discs is a real record for a ninth generation console! No matter the version PS5 This small product is not affected by the problem as it will only have 2 discs, Larian Decided to send both versions at the same time By the end of April. That way, no one gets jealous!