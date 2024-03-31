Back on sale, this set of 2 Emma pillows is a must

Sleep peacefully as you enjoy comfort tailored to your sleeping position thanks to the Emma Original pillow’s modular design. Surrounded by a breathable and temperature-regulating cover, this pillow has three layers of foam, which you can remove to adjust its height and firmness level. The first layer was made of Hypergel memory foam. The second layer included in the original Emma pillow is hypersoft foam for seamless support. The third layer, made of visco-elastic foam, is responsible for distributing the pressure on your head and neck during your sleep phase. Have one layer for sleeping on your stomach, two or three for sleeping on your back, or three for sleeping comfortably on your side. Right now, your set of two original Emma pillows will cost 91 euros instead of 139.98 euros.