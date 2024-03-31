Back on sale, this set of 2 Emma pillows is a must
Sleep peacefully as you enjoy comfort tailored to your sleeping position thanks to the Emma Original pillow’s modular design. Surrounded by a breathable and temperature-regulating cover, this pillow has three layers of foam, which you can remove to adjust its height and firmness level. The first layer was made of Hypergel memory foam. The second layer included in the original Emma pillow is hypersoft foam for seamless support. The third layer, made of visco-elastic foam, is responsible for distributing the pressure on your head and neck during your sleep phase. Have one layer for sleeping on your stomach, two or three for sleeping on your back, or three for sleeping comfortably on your side. Right now, your set of two original Emma pillows will cost 91 euros instead of 139.98 euros.
Spring Emma Promotions: Set of 2 original rugs at -35%
Delivered free to your home by Emma, your two Emma Original mattresses can be tested and returned free of charge for 30 nights. Adjustable in several installments with Alma from 100 euros of purchase, your new bed accessories will be covered by a 2-year warranty. The classic format of the rectangular, original rug is 50×70 cm. So you will have no trouble finding the right pillow from all kinds of retailers. To find elegant sets with soft textures, visit Emma’s bed linen section. Made of 98% polyester and 2% elastane, the cover around the original Emma pillow is machine washable at 40°C. Its elastic design will allow you to easily remove it for cleaning. Suitable for allergy sufferers, this bedding accessory meets the standards required by OEKO-TEX Standard 100.
