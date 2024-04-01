Promo €499 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR), a thin and light 17-inch all-in-one pack for office automation with mouse and bag

Our take on the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR).

An affordable laptop PC, supplied in a pack with mouse and bag Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) Elegant with its 8 GB RAM and Intel UHD G4 graphics module with its hybrid Intel Core i3 Alder Lake processor with a thin and light silver design suitable for everyday use and light gaming. Equipped with a 17-inch anti-glare screen, this scalable ultrabook benefits from a fast 512 GB SSD storage that boosts its responsiveness, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C connectivity.



499€



Features of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR).

screen 17” WXGA++ LED TN 60% NTSC 250cd/m² (1600×900, Anti-Glare) processor Intel Core i3-1215U Alder Lake (6 cores: 2P 1.2 GHz, 4E 0.9 GHz, TDP 15W) Installed RAM (Maximum) 8 GB (soldered) DDR4 3200 MHz (32 GB), 1 slot (free) graphic card Integrated in Intel Iris Xe processor Collection 512 GB M.2 SSD (NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4, 2242) + 1 free 2.5-inch slot Connections 1 USB 3.2 (Gen1) + 1 USB 2.0 + 1 USB 3.2 Type-C (Gen1), HDMI 1.4b (2.5K@60Hz), SD Card Reader network 6-axis Wi-Fi (2×2), Bluetooth 5.1 Backlit keyboard – Numeric keypad Yes Windows Hello – Audio system 2 Speakers (2 x 1.5W) Dolby Audio operating system Windows 11 64-bit Announced autonomy / battery 6 hours / Li-ion 3 cells 38Whr Weight / Dimensions (mm) 2.04 kg / 399 x 274 x 19.9

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) faces competition

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) is currently being shown Promotion at Boulanger in a pack with bag + mouse And offers an attractive configuration/price ratio for its category where it is the cheapest to offer such a recent processor with the accessories provided.

Chassis, Connections, Screen of Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR)

With its relatively thin and light arctic gray silver design, this versatile laptop has a calm and elegant look.

This ultrabook integrates good connectivity with its USB-C, its practical HDMI video output easily connects it to a TV or monitor, for example, its Wi-Fi 6X and Bluetooth 5.1 wireless modules for remote communications and connections, its audio Forgetting its 2 USB, including 1 USB 3.0 (USB 2.0 compatible) without port, guarantees 10 times faster transfer than USB 2.0 if USB 3.0 devices are connected.

The screen is anti-reflective and therefore provides better visibility than a glossy panel in bright conditions (e.g. outdoors) while reducing eyestrain with prolonged use. Additionally, it displays more faithful colors than average without offering the color accuracy provided by an IPS panel.

For the rest, the screen adopts a 16:9 format suitable for playing videos, as classic as the definition of 1600×900. Although inferior to Full HD, 1600×900 is preferred by some people with vision problems because the elements it displays are larger.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) performance, autonomy

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17IAU7 (82RL008KFR) is a 17-inch laptop designed for everyday general purpose use.

Built with a low consumption Intel Core i3-1215U Alder Lake processor with around 8 GB RAM and 6 hybrid cores, this versatile portal PC offers good performance in everyday use like office automation and internet surfing.

In addition, thanks to this ultrabook you can view photos and videos. But also play light games. And this is thanks to the advantages of the Intel UHD G4 graphics solution housed in the Core i3.

Storage is equivalent, the SSD offers a capacity of 512 GB which is offered by many more expensive models but also hard drive standards.

As a bonus, an SSD is more powerful than a hard drive but uses less energy, is quieter, and is much faster.

So an SSD clearly improves responsiveness and fluidity on a daily basis compared to a hard drive.

Thanks to SSD we get faster start/stop as well as software launch and for example we can access online game cards much faster.



In addition, scalability is required both in terms of RAM, which can be increased by adding a RAM strip to a free DDR4 slot, for example to be more comfortable in multitasking, and in terms of storage. Because the 2.5 inch slot is free to add another SSD or hard drive if you need to increase capacity.

As for autonomy, count on around 6 hours of battery life for this ultrabook which may interest some people looking for a relatively thin and light large format student laptop.