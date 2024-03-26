‘Avatar’ Stars Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet Stun In Ethereal Underwater Pictures

movies



Zoe Saldana (right), Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet (left) were photographed by Christie Lee Rogers.

Christy Lee Rogers

The ladies of “Avatar: The Way of Water” — Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver and Kate Winslet — have reunited for a good cause.

The film’s director, James Cameron, and Disney commissioned underwater photographer Christy Lee Rogers to photograph the actresses for the Nature Conservancy’s global Keep Our Oceans Amazing campaign.

Wrapped in purple and blue fly dresses, the famous trio lock their eyes in colorful shots like paintings, including snaps of them all together, in pairs and alone.

The trio was photographed by Christy Lee Rogers. Christy Lee Rogers

Kate Winslet. Christy Lee Rogers

Cameron, a long-time supporter of ocean conservation, said in a statement: “I have long admired Christie’s art and began collecting her works many years ago. Her unique style of shooting her subjects underwater naturally inspired me to suggest she do a special shoot with our cast.”

Artwork by Fraser Scott is available for purchase at A Gallery Artists Ltd. One hundred percent of net proceeds from art sales will go to TNC and help protect our oceans.

“The Way of Water” premiered in 2022, more than a decade after the original “Avatar” film in 2009.

Zoe Saldana. Christy Lee Rogers

The new installment has grossed $2.3 billion at the worldwide box office and is the third-highest-grossing film of all time. The first film took the No. 1 spot on that list, grossing $2.9 billion worldwide.

Saldana, 45, Weaver, 74, and Winslet, 48, likely relied on their “Way of Water” training for the TNC photo shoot. Cameron hired “the world’s best breath experts” to lead the movie as they filmed in large water tanks so his scenes wouldn’t look fake.

“I’m very competitive, but we had an Oscar-winning actress in our cast who did seven minutes,” Saldana told The New York Times about Winslet in November 2022. “I got about five minutes. That’s a big accomplishment, you guys.”

Saldana (left) and Winslet. Christy Lee Rogers

“Five minutes is huge,” Cameron added. “Sigourney made it half past six.”

Weaver claimed that she surprised her specialist with her respiratory function, adding, “He said to get rid of your mammalian tendency to go, ‘Oh my God, my face is in the water.’ So you spend a few minutes putting your body back into that element and letting those ground-person emotions melt away.











Show more…

{{#isDisplay}}

{{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}}



{{/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}}



{{/isSRVideo}}









