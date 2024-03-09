Sharon Stone makes a splash on the Berlinale red carpet

One red carpet is coming in Berlin. Just days after watching Kristen Stewart walk the red carpet at the Berlin Film Festival to introduce Rose Glass’s film “Love Lies Bleeding,” it was Sharon Stone’s turn to pose for photographers. This Tuesday, February 20, the 65-year-old actress traveled to the 74th Berlinale to attend the presentation of an honorary Golden Bear to director Martin Scorsese for his lifetime film career.

Sharon Stone cheerful

For the occasion, the “Basic Instinct” star did not fail to attract attention during his arrival. In a fitted white dress by Dolce & Gabbana, contrasted with a voluminous and draped black cape, she happily gave herself up to the photographers’ play, cheerfully. Sharon Stone shared a public appearance in honor of Martin Scorsese on her Instagram account, and it is not surprising because she played a role for him in the film “Casino” released in 1996 with Robert De Niro.

If the Berlin Film Festival allows us to focus on the seventh art a few months before the Cannes Festival, it is also an opportunity to discover beautiful surprises like the second pregnancy of the actress Rooney Mara. On February 16, Joaquin Phoenix’s partner revealed a round belly on the Berlinale red carpet, suggesting the couple will soon welcome their second child.