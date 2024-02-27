Austin Butler and Zendaya Met as Disney Kids, and Jimmy Fallon Has Proof

Not many people can hang out with Carrie Bradshaw The Carrie Diaries to fight Timothée Chalamet on the planet of Arrakis — but Austin Butler isn’t your average actor.

On 26 February, The Dune: Part Two The actor appeared The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon To talk about the highly anticipated sci-fi sequel.

“How did you get into your character? It looks like you just kind of went mental,” host Jimmy Fallon asked Butler, showing a picture of the actor looking unrecognizable in the film.

“As for the villain, I’ve never played a character like him,” said Butler, who plays the ruthless Fayed-Rautha. “I didn’t want to judge him. So I had to imagine a lot of what his childhood was like,” referring to his character being raised by Baron Vladimir Harkonen, played by Stellan Skarsgård.

Butler admitted that her co-star, Zendaya, was going to join her The Tonight ShowBut she could not do it because she was ill.

“Her voice is completely gone. She said to send her love,” Butler told Fallon. “She was such a trouper last night at the premiere. You’d never know she was sick, she’s such a queen.”

Even though both Butler and Zendaya are in Dune: Part Two, the sci-fi epic isn’t the first time the two have worked together. Fallon asked Butler if the two child actors ever crossed paths during their Disney Channel days, when Butler appeared on the show. Zoe 101 And Zendaya starred in a Disney sitcom Shake it up.

see Dune: Part Two Austin Butler and Zendaya stars in the 2012 video discovered by The Tonight Show

“We overlapped at the time,” Butler explained. “She reminded me of it the other day, I had completely forgotten, but we did it Teen Vogue thing together as children.”

“It’s so funny you brought that up because we actually got this! Get ready, it’s really good,” said Fallon, who has the clip ready. “It’s from A Teen Vogue Photo shoot. He is to be interviewed by Austin Butler and Zendaya Teen Vogue In 2012.”

“I haven’t seen this. I’m nervous,” Butler confessed.

The video, titled “Young Hollywood,” interviews Butler and Zendaya on the set of a circus-themed photo shoot for the magazine. In the short clip, Butler is asked which iconic role he would choose to play.

The answer to that? James Bond.

“I could be the first American James Bond. I’d do it with a British accent.”

After the video ended, Butler shook his head and smiled, “What was I thinking?”

Fallon is considering casting Butler as Bond, but the Oscar nominee pushes back, saying, “I grew up loving James Bond. He has to be British.”

We may never see Butler sipping a martini as 007 on the big screen, but we can always dream.