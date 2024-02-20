Boulanger drops the price of this tiny Samsung external SSD with 4 TB of storage

If you’re looking for a fast and efficient external storage solution that follows you wherever you travel, this good deal should interest you. The Samsung T5 Evo SSD with 4 TB storage goes from 299 euros to just 184 euros on the Boulanger site.

A primary storage solution, extra space, better comfort… there are many reasons to get an external SSD these days. This model from Samsung, the T5 Evo, has no shortage of advantages: between its very large storage capacity, its high transfer speed and its small format, it becomes the perfect companion. Furthermore, it is trading at 115 euros lower today.

What to remember about Samsung T5 Evo

Compact and robust external SSD

Transfer speed up to 460 MB/s

Massive storage capacity: 4 TB

The Samsung T5 Evo External SSD with 4 TB storage is priced at 299.99 Euros, but thanks to the 100 Euros ODR and promo code applied T5T9It costs 184.99 euros on the Boulanger website.

Convenient storage solution for transportation

The T5 Evo is an external SSD that is quite different from other references on the market. It opts for a rectangular format very close to a USB key, with reduced dimensions of 40 mm x 95 mm x 17 mm and a featherweight of just 102 grams. You will be able to carry all your data with you without any problem in your pocket or bag while you are moving. There is also a metal “handle” that allows it to be hung by a carabiner, for example.

Designed to fit in the palm of the hand, its rubber casing is sturdy. It is also able to withstand accidental drops of up to two meters, for peace of mind.

Reliable performance coupled with enormous storage capacity

Regarding its performance, the Samsung T5 Evo is an external SSD with a transfer speed of up to 460 MB/s for reading and writing. You will be able to transfer your files faster and no longer suffer from slow loading times. The manufacturer assures that it is capable of providing 3.8 times faster performance than external hard drives.

Finally, this model accommodates a large amount of storage: you will be entitled to 4 TB or 4,000 GB of data to store. If most users limit themselves to 1 or 2 TB, such a large storage capacity can meet many needs, especially those of photo and video professionals. It’s also a good way for gamers who want to fully install their Steam, Epic Games, or other libraries.

If you’re looking for other external solutions so you can always have a copy of your data handy, we can help you with your choice: here’s our guide to the best portable external SSDs currently on the market.

