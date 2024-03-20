Dragon’s Dogma 2: When will Capcom’s RPG be playable? | Xbox
With Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom is gearing up to release one of its biggest early-year productions this week, but unfortunately it won’t be possible to play it beforehand by changing your Xbox Series X|S’s region settings.
When will Dragon’s Dogma 2 be playable?
Dragon’s Dogma is a story-filled, single-player action RPG that invites players to define their own experience, from their rebel appearance to their class, their party, how they approach different situations, and more. With this long-awaited sequel, the vast fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 now awaits your exploration.
During your journey, pawns will join you. These mysterious supernatural creatures will give you the impression of being with other flesh-and-blood players during this unique adventure.
The experience will be further enhanced by physics systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and state-of-the-art graphics that bring the magical fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to life.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is therefore playable on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 and PC this Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. Paris time. It is possible to start the adventure if you want to play it again, we advise you to download the game now. Also remember to build your rebels.
Download Dragon’s Dogma 2 by pre-ordering
- From the console menu, go to “My games and apps”.
- Go to “Full Library”.
- Go to “Owned Games”.
- Find the “Dragon’s Dogma 2” tile and click on it
- Click on “Install All”.
Download Dragon’s Dogma 2 without pre-order
- Download the “Xbox” app on Android or iOS
- Log in and configure your console by clicking on the top right icon next to the instructions and follow the various steps
- Click the magnifying glass, then click “Games” and type “Dragon’s Dogma 2”.
- Select “Dragon’s Dogma 2”, click “Download on console”, select the console on which to install the game and click “Install on this console”.
Game weight
- Xbox Series X: 69.95 GB
- Xbox Series S: 69.95 GB