Dragon’s Dogma 2: When will Capcom’s RPG be playable? | Xbox

With Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom is gearing up to release one of its biggest early-year productions this week, but unfortunately it won’t be possible to play it beforehand by changing your Xbox Series X|S’s region settings.

Dragon’s Dogma is a story-filled, single-player action RPG that invites players to define their own experience, from their rebel appearance to their class, their party, how they approach different situations, and more. With this long-awaited sequel, the vast fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 now awaits your exploration.

During your journey, pawns will join you. These mysterious supernatural creatures will give you the impression of being with other flesh-and-blood players during this unique adventure.

The experience will be further enhanced by physics systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and state-of-the-art graphics that bring the magical fantasy world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 to life.