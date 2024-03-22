Attention gamers! Why PS5 Pro isn’t the best for playing GTA 6!

While hints suggest that Grand Theft Auto VI will be able to run at 60 frames per second on the mid-generation upgrade of the PlayStation 5, the PlayStation 5 Pro, one tech expert doesn’t believe that will be the case unless Sony has something hidden. his sleeve.

The PlayStation 5 Pro is believed to be Sony’s major mid-generation upgrade to the four-year-old PlayStation 5 and is expected to be released later this year. With the unit expected to perform much better than the original model, it’s no wonder that many players are eagerly waiting to dive into Grand Theft Auto VI with the upgrade.

However, despite expectations that Sony will capitalize on the hype surrounding the upcoming Grand Theft Auto to sell the PlayStation 5 Pro, tech expert Richard Leadbetter doesn’t think the Pro will be up to the task.

When asked about the possibility of GTA VI reaching 60fps on Pro, Leadbetter believes that the increase in CPU could be the reason behind it. The specifications reveal that the CPU of the upgraded console will be almost identical to the base model. However, its “High CPU Frequency Mode” will allow it to reach 3.85 GHz, which means its CPU will be around 10% faster than the original PS5.

However, Leadbetter believes this 10% increase won’t be enough unless Sony has a few tricks up its sleeve. “You know, all kinds of speculation, ‘Hey, this is going to be a great box for Grand Theft Auto VI, we’ll be able to run it at 60 frames per second…’ unless some magical thing is rockstaring. On the CPU, I Don’t think that will happen,” he said. “An additional 10% increase on clocks will do absolutely nothing. »

Leadbetter believes that players shouldn’t get too carried away but that 60 frames per second is likely to be reached if changes are made before the game’s planned release in 2025.