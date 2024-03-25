The LFL final will be played in Mosel in 2025

This is great news for esports and League of Legends fans: the LFL Finals will be played in Mosel.

“LFL final to be played in Mosel in 2025”. The official announcement was expected this weekend during the Mosel Terre de Gaming event which took place over two days at E-Max in Amneville.

The commentators of OTP were invited by Moselle for a round table, Tweekz and Chips, the official broadcaster of the LFL (French League of Legends League) took advantage of their arrival to advertise in front of the masses of esports fans. big stage

Export to France

“We are very pleased that the LFL is moving to Moselle. Until now, we were mainly in the south of France and the Paris region, but the organization aims to export almost everywhere. We are very proud to have a new location,” explains Chips. “Which one, we don’t know yet, but we would like to thank Mosel from the bottom of our hearts for hosting this final in 2025,” added Tweekz.

Although the location of the event has not been announced either, it should take place inside E-Max in Ammanville. Don’t miss the special Pixel Perfect show recorded at Moselle Terre de Gaming this Friday March 29 at 7:15pm.