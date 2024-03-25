Games

The LFL final will be played in Mosel in 2025

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read

This is great news for esports and League of Legends fans: the LFL Finals will be played in Mosel.

“LFL final to be played in Mosel in 2025”. The official announcement was expected this weekend during the Mosel Terre de Gaming event which took place over two days at E-Max in Amneville.

The commentators of OTP were invited by Moselle for a round table, Tweekz and Chips, the official broadcaster of the LFL (French League of Legends League) took advantage of their arrival to advertise in front of the masses of esports fans. big stage

Export to France

“We are very pleased that the LFL is moving to Moselle. Until now, we were mainly in the south of France and the Paris region, but the organization aims to export almost everywhere. We are very proud to have a new location,” explains Chips. “Which one, we don’t know yet, but we would like to thank Mosel from the bottom of our hearts for hosting this final in 2025,” added Tweekz.

Although the location of the event has not been announced either, it should take place inside E-Max in Ammanville. Don’t miss the special Pixel Perfect show recorded at Moselle Terre de Gaming this Friday March 29 at 7:15pm.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin8 mins ago
0 23 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

“It really feels like they created some magic”, players believe, adding that the new LoL champion has a totally wrong role

February 6, 2024

With Season 14 of League of Legends, this protective thing disappeared, and players are delighted

January 17, 2024

The fate of Ace Attorney and the exploits of this Red Dead Redemption 2 player… Here’s today’s joint venture news!

January 23, 2024

T-Pain confirms his role in GTA 6, says goodbye to RP

January 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button