Towards the same eleven in the final for Les Bleus against Spain

“No lo se”, replied Eugenie Le Sommer with a smile. A sentence that can be translated as I don’t know. Herve Renard wasn’t too verbose on the return or non-return of Alexia Putelas against France, though he began to respond in English before composing himself.

“I’m not the coach of the Spain team, I can’t know. I’m already going to look at my starting XI”, slipped the coach of Blue. “For the 24th player who won’t be in the group, it’s not easy to make a decision because my players are perfect. Meet an hour before the match for team composition.”