Towards the same eleven in the final for Les Bleus against Spain
A possible composition of the blues, without modification
We’re moving to the same starting eleven as the semi-final for the Blues.
France’s probable XI: Peyraud-Magnin – De Almeida, Lakrar, Mbock, Karchaoui – Henry, Geyoro, Bacha, Diani – Katoto, Le Sommer.
AR
End of Le Sommer and Renard’s press conference
The press conference of the France team ahead of the first Women’s Nations League final against Spain is over.
Putela starting against Les Bleus?
“No lo se”, replied Eugenie Le Sommer with a smile. A sentence that can be translated as I don’t know. Herve Renard wasn’t too verbose on the return or non-return of Alexia Putelas against France, though he began to respond in English before composing himself.
“I’m not the coach of the Spain team, I can’t know. I’m already going to look at my starting XI”, slipped the coach of Blue. “For the 24th player who won’t be in the group, it’s not easy to make a decision because my players are perfect. Meet an hour before the match for team composition.”
Herve Renard on his goalkeepers
“I think it’s important to establish a certain amount of competition. The substitutes will say there’s never enough. But it’s an area of improvement. Pauline Peraud-Magnin has continued her great performances in her last matches and they’ll start on Wednesday.”
Le Sommer on Amandine Henry’s 100th with the Blues
“We knew she was going to make her 100th selection and it’s symbolic. When we say about a player that she has 100 selections, she says it immediately. I’m happy for her and it’s an important step. Compared to his goal Barcelona (in the C1 final in 2022), I remember the last time Amandine Henry played against Spain and I have very good memories of him. I hope he will have the same motivation on Wednesday. In any case, he There’s a player who has the same role as before. She’s the leader and the executive of the team. She was able to find her place again and it’s going well. That’s the Amandine I know.”
Le Sommer on the Blues attack
“The question of complementarity can arise but we have a very good attack. Diani and Katoto are very efficient. It is true that I have not played much with Marie-Antoinette but we try to stay on the field, talk to each other. And to complement each other. It’s a relationship that is built. We try to do as much as possible to help the team. The most important thing is to be decisive and help to be decisive. We have areas for improvement and we We can help each other even more on the ground.”
Herve Renard on his analytical work
“We have worked on their matches, we must dissect them. We must have the tools to deal with their strong points. We must succeed in implementing what we have identified. We must first be strong in the head and believe in your strength. should be.”
Herve Renard on Salma Parrello
“She has power, speed and a left foot. We also have Le Sommer or Katoto. I focus on the opponent but most of all on my team.”
Hervé Renard on the next debate
“We had a great walk by the river in Seville, it allows you to relax and feel good in your head and body. We don’t play on Wednesdays, the girls are fitter and younger than us. They know what awaits them on Wednesday. My speech It will be a classic. The important thing is to be there. You have to be happy to be there, you have to be coordinated and united to beat the big teams. It is not an easy task but we will try to make it. The match is difficult for the Spanish team.”
Sommer in a final like Lyon-Barra
“There are a lot of Barcelona players in this Spain team but I think it will be a different match and a mix of clubs. Their style of play is similar and Lyon’s style is a bit like the French team. I don’t really know what to expect. If I “Looking back at the matches against Barca, you have to be patient and accept not having the ball. You have to win and that doesn’t matter in football.”
Herve Renard against Spain in this final
“We are aware of facing the first team in the FIFA rankings and the reigning world champions. It is a huge challenge. We prefer to take it on than watch it on TV. We have a lot of qualities, let’s believe. In ourselves. These kinds of matches. It is decided on the details, on the tactical rigor. We have to focus on all the stagnant phases. We play football for that adrenaline, you should not be afraid of it. You should be crazy. The desire to beat the opponent.”
Le Sommer on the Finals experience
“A lot of girls have played in club or selection finals, even if it’s not with A. I don’t think the group is any different compared to the final. We’ll see on Wednesday but we’re preparing. It’s a crucial match like any other. Even though we didn’t play the final with A, I played a lot of them with my club. Other players have done it at youth level. It’s not a World Cup final with A but there is a certain experience in this team that we sometimes forget. Let’s go.”
Sommer on a broken glass ceiling by the blues
“More free, I don’t know, but I felt a lot of joy and pride. We are making history because it is the first final for the French team. We are familiar with it and very happy. Now, as we said, we have to win. came. Being in the final brings us closer to that objective but I feel confident. We’ve talked a lot about this glass ceiling but I’m not worried about it, it doesn’t matter. The young teams have won. So much for A’s There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be in the middle. Even though there are a lot of teams that are very good at winning the boys and girls titles, there’s only one winner. That’s sports. We just have to keep working and keep believing in it. We will not give up until we succeed. This final is the first step towards what we came to achieve.”
Herve Renard on the development of women’s football
“I have not been in this world for a long time and my outlook is a little different. I think things are progressing. Maybe not at the pace that the players, management and federation like, but it is progressing. There are many things. It means That is being implemented. The fact that Spain is the world champion, I think the country is grateful to the team and it will continue. Amplifying. I am sure that on Wednesday the Spanish team will have enormous support. This includes marketing, Communication and attractive stadiums. It’s all part of a package that should make women’s football even more attractive.”
Le Sommer on Spanish football and its development
“It’s not easy to answer. We also try to fill our stadiums when we play at home. We broke the record at home for a non-World Cup match, we were happy but we wish there were more people. That’s it. For Spain. It’s a bit like that, we need to promote women’s football, we need to encourage young girls. In France, like in Spain, we have a family audience and we need to advertise and promote even more. We need to increase resources to promote these matches. Give it. I hope there will be people in the stadium on Wednesday.”
Herve Renard on the physical condition of his players
“They were tired because they gave everything. It’s a good tired when you win. We had time to recover. The players are ready, we have 23 players and match management will be important. Substitutes have an important responsibility. And this is. Often where the distinction can be made.”
Hervé Renard on Spain and Bonmati
“Spain were deservedly world champions. They are the people who played the most beautiful football and it is right that they become world champions. They are a team that scores a lot of goals but concedes a lot so we will. Weaknesses have to be played on. Like every team, there are strong points and weak points. But in summary, Spain have more strong points than weak points. They are a strong team. Aita is a remarkable player but most of all it is a team.”
Somer how to stop Spain and Bonmati
“I’m not going to say what we have prepared. We know they are a quality team but we analyzed it. We analyzed our match against Germany and we have a lot of resources to play this match. We know what we have. We can. Of course. Spain have a lot of good players including Aita Bonmati. He’s the Golden Ball, he’s the best player in the world right now but I think Spain has a team. We have to focus on ourselves and we’ll do all we need. The ingredients have to be put in.”
Herve Renard on Les Bleus’ style against Spain
“Possession is good when it is effective. Against Italy you had 70% possession but Italy won. The important thing is that there are winners in the end.”
Eugenie Le Sommer on the importance of the League of Nations and potential trophies
“I consider it an important competition. It’s a bit new so I think people will still have a hard time understanding what it is. But for me that title is a competition. For me, the team that wins is the European champion. So it is. An important title. So we will measure the importance of this competition and the fact of winning this title on Wednesday.”
Psychic springs to use in Hervé Renard finale
“I think the first thing is that you have to be happy to be there. It’s always a big opportunity to be in the final, no matter the competition. It’s a bit of a special moment for the French women’s team so we have to savor it. . We should not put off till tomorrow what we can do on the same day. Hence concentration, determination and confidence.”
Herve Renard and Le Sommet will arrive
A little more patience before the arrival of Eugenie Le Sommer and Herve Renard for this press conference on the eve of the Women’s Nations League final between France and Spain.
A great program for the blues this Wednesday
The match between France and Spain will be played this Wednesday at the Cartuja Stadium in Seville. The last time Les Bleus faced La Roja was in 2019.
The Tricolores won (2-0) but things have changed since then and the Spanish will be favorites in this final where the performance of last Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati will be closely followed.
Gayoro and Ambitious Blues
After a great victory against Germany by Alexandra Pope and Giulia Gwynn (2-1), the Blues may have broken the curse against the German rival. But this Wednesday, Grace Gayoro’s partners dream of the title and nothing else.
“We’re enjoying this final, but we’re telling ourselves that we don’t want to just take part in it,” commented the PSG and France midfielder after the semi-final. “We want to finish the job in Spain. We also learned a lot, failure means that at a given moment, we have to learn. We have to move forward, question ourselves. We must not accept defeat now and go for the title.”
Hello everyone,
From 4pm, Hervé Renard and Eugenie Le Somer will address the press ahead of the Nations League final between France and Spain.
In search of a first major crown, the Blues will have their work cut out for them against Spain, the reigning world champions, for the first edition of this women’s competition.