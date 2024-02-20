Asked about Jonathan Kloss, Pablo Longoria recalls that there is no one above the “institution” at OM.
He was expected on the subject but Pablo Longoria did not justify the criticisms leveled at Jonathan Kloss. Mehdi Benatia, his sports adviser, after two interviews on Sunday with Prime Video on Canal +, the Olympian president did not appreciate the UNFP press release.
The players’ union condemned it “Continuity” French international and accused Benatia “Harassment, including delivering the footballer to popular reprisals by the press, to turn all evil upon him”.
He tried to contact the UNFP, in vain
A message not at all appreciated by Longoria, who criticizes the body for it “Lack of seriousness”. “A press release is not written like thatThe president was offended. The serious thing is to answer the phone. I called them three times, no answer. Seriousness means listening to all sides to get ideas. »
He concludes his accusation with a brief aside to Klaus, arguing that “At Marseille, there is one thing that we have spent a lot of energy on, and that is creating the message of the organization. Above the coach, above the players. This is not negotiable. » Not to mention problematic behavior from the right.
