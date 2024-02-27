Ethan Mbappé will follow Kylian to Real, according to the Spanish press

According to Spanish show El Chiringuito, Kylian Mbappé and his family have asked Real Madrid to sign his brother Ethan, currently at PSG. The Spanish leaders would have given their explanation.

Mbappé brothers reunited at Real next season? According to Spanish show El Chiringuto, the French international (75 caps, 46 goals) and his family have expressed a “desire” to also recruit Ethan, currently at PSG, next season. Kylian recently announced to its president Nasser Al-Kelaïfi that he will not extend his contract and will leave the club next summer. If his next destination is yet to be made official, Real Madrid looks to be the biggest favorite to welcome the 2018 world champion. Last week, newspaper Marca also claimed that the French star had signed his contract with Merengues, who carry RMC. Not confirmed.

Ethan Mbappé will also be free this summer

For El Chiringuito, Kylian Mbappé’s arrival at Real is beyond doubt. And the show also adds that “Mbappé will not come alone.”

“The pre-contract was signed two weeks ago but the family made the proposal to Real in recent days,” assures journalist Eduardo Inda. “It is a subject added to the pre-contract that will not question this. It is a desire, to transfer to zero. Mbappé and Mbappé’s family asked Real Madrid to recruit his brother Ethan Mbappe a few days ago. . Really thought about it and Finally, said yes.”

Ethan Mbappé (17), who made his debut with PSG’s first team this season, signed an ambitious contract with the club in 2021. This ends next summer, which will release it in June. The young midfielder, called up several times in the group by Luis Enrique, celebrated his debut with the first team on 20 December against Metz (3-1, L1 day 17). He appeared twice in the Coupe de France, against US Revel (0-9, 32nd final), then against US Orleans (0-4, 16th round).

On 16 February, Kylian Mbappé announced his departure from the club along with his partners and staff. At the end of his speech, Luis Enrique may have teased Ethan Mbappé by asking if he too is going to leave next summer. “No, I’m TT, I live in PSG,” the youngster replied, according to Le Parisien.