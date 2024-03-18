Arrests drop during Miami Beach spring break; Business owners criticize the curfew

Miami Beach, Fla. – Sunday night was relatively quiet in Miami Beach just after the new spring break curfew went into effect.

“For the most part, the spring breakers complied,” said Officer Christopher Bess, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department.

The message about spring break seems to have gotten through: authorities believe it’s the reason their offensive has been effective so far.

“The message,” Bess said. “Not only do we believe it’s been successful, but it’s gone viral and resonated with our visitors.”

According to police, arrests are down 8% compared to spring break 2023.

While some businesses welcomed the crackdown after years of disorderly behaviour, others did not and a group of nightclub owners took the city to court over the curfew.

Ultimately, the judge ruled that it would remain in effect.

It’s not just nightclub owners who are feeling the impact of the new measures.

Jorge Zubiger, owner of Gulf Liquors at 17th Street and Alton Road, says he’s not in favor.

“They are not fair,” he said. “They are not fair at all.”

Zubigere told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwar that the new hourly restrictions on his alcohol sales have cost his business a six-figure loss per week in potential revenue.

“They have to find another solution,” Zubigere said. “I support everyone, but the mayor has to think of something.”