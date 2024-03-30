Lionel Moreno, influencer who instigated ‘home invasions in US’, arrested in Ohio

Agents of the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service made the arrest this Friday Lionel Moreno, a famous influencer whose TikTok account was suspended for inviting more immigrants to come to the United States illegally..

According to a Fox News correspondent, Bill MeluginMoreno will be in federal guard custody after his March 29 arrest in Columbus, Ohio.

On the social network, Moreno uploaded a video a few days ago in which he claimed that there is a law that says that if a house is uninhabited, others can usurp it.

The man, he said, was inviting other migrants to take properties. “My people, I have considered a home invasion in the US.”A person mentioned in one of the videos.

In another clip, the immigrant brags about the earnings he earned working and says he came to the United States to “mark territory.”

“I did not cross the Rio Grande to work as a slave”The man commented.

According to the New York Post, Moreno was released after crossing the border illegally and turned over to an immigration program that included He had to present himself to the authorities with some frequency.

However, it seems so The man did not obey the summons And he never showed up for the controls.

