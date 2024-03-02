A new poll confirms Trump’s advantage over Biden eight months before the US election International

Current President and Democratic candidate for re-election, Joe Biden, and former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump. Getty

The latest polling intentions survey, published this Saturday, confirms the advantage of Donald Trump over Joe Biden in a hypothetical duel in the election in November if both candidates are confirmed. Previous polls had already projected a decline in support for the Democrat, but the latest one from Siena College for the newspaper The New York Times That has reduced the popularity of the Democratic president, which is the lowest in his entire mandate: eight months before the election, the percentage of voters who openly disapprove of Biden’s management has reached 47% today. It is the highest record in the Times/Sienna poll during his presidency.

If the presidential elections scheduled for November 5 were held today, 48% of those surveyed would choose Republican Trump, compared to 43% who would vote for Biden. An incredible 10% correspond to undecideds, which will be decisive in the final outcome. According to a survey released this Saturday, only one in four voters believe the country is moving in the right direction, while more than twice as many believe Biden’s policies have hurt them more than helped them. Despite the strength of the economy, one of the assets Democrats used in the campaign, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure has caused concern this week, particularly as fresh food prices continue to heat up. Majority of people surveyed believe that the economy is not doing well.

Biden’s policy toward Israel and the war in Gaza also eroded support for Biden: More than 100,000 Democratic voters, mostly of Arab origin, as well as young and progressive voters turned their backs on him in the Michigan primaries this Tuesday. A wake-up call that cannot be helped at all by the image the President offered the day before, when, frozen in time at the ready, he speculated about the imminence of a cease-fire in the Strip. Although the White House has modulated its speech on Israel, drawing attention to Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, its position at the UN, where it has vetoed three humanitarian ceasefire resolutions, also takes its toll among the most progressive voters.

Biden, 81, is also struggling to overcome doubts about his physical and mental fitness to hold office: The image of an old man with a failing memory that prosecutors released in classified documents less than a month ago has damaged his public image politically. is Candidate for re-election. Among Democratic primary voters, there are many who maintain that Biden should not be the candidate in 2024 who say the opposite. Polls offer warning signs of dissatisfaction with the leader among Democrats, as well as among women, black and Latino voters. Among Arab and more progressive voters, the signs have become more evident in Michigan. According to a Siena College poll, the strongest opposition to his leadership is among voters under 45.

So far, it is Trump who has best unified his party, even amid the ongoing primaries in which he leads the second candidate, Nikki Haley, by nearly 20 points, and as he faces a judicial onslaught in which he is accused. , in total, must pay $500 million after pleading guilty to 91 criminal charges, and two other civil trials. Trump has strengthened the Republican base: he has the support of 97% of those who voted for him four years ago. Biden, by contrast, retains only 83% of his 2020 voters, while 10% say they would support Trump now.

This weekend there are Republican caucuses in Idaho, Missouri and Michigan (partially) and on Sunday there are primaries in the District of Columbia, Washington.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. Subscribe

Follow all international information on Facebook And xor in Our weekly newsletter.