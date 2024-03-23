Ariel Henry is in California, according to AFP

Haiti’s outgoing prime minister, Ariel Henry, is in California after leaving Puerto Rico, the news agency reported this Friday through two sources familiar with his whereabouts.

Henry landed in Puerto Rico on March 5, unable to return to his country,

Haiti has experienced weeks of chaos since armed gangs launched an offensive against the prime minister, with attacks against airports, police stations, prisons and other public buildings.

Last week, Henry agreed to resign and make way for a Presidential Council of seven members and two observers, whose composition was announced this Friday after delays.

The current unrest began when Henry was in Kenya to arrange for police to be sent as part of an international mission overseen by the UN.

But due to persistent insecurity and the fact that he succeeded the assassinated President Jovenel Moise in 2021, without submitting to a popular vote, in a country that has not held elections since 2016, his position has been up in the air for some time.

“Stopping the violence that is ravaging Haiti will be a litmus test for the unity and resilience of the new government,” said a report on the Caribbean country on Thursday by the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.

“The new authorities should resume negotiations with foreign partners” to accelerate the deployment of the international mission and, in the meantime, help the Haitian police with equipment and logistical support in the fight to regain control of the port, airport and main roads. added

The UN mission announced months ago has suffered several setbacks. The move by Kenya after Henry’s resignation added to the lack of financing.

The African country later assured, however, that it would send the promised 1,000 police officers to Haiti once a transitional council was established.

The UN this Friday lamented the humanitarian crisis caused by the violence: nearly five million people, almost half the population, face high levels of “acute food insecurity”.

“Haitians are on the brink… growing hunger is fueling the security crisis that is tearing the country apart,” said Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the World Food Program in Haiti.

“We need immediate action now; waiting for a massive response is not an option,” he added.