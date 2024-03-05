Super Tuesday of US primaries: Trump maintains lead that is expected to grow

Taylor Swift was called to vote during Super Tuesday in the United States “I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who represent you the most. If you haven’t done so yet, make plans to vote today,” the singer wrote on social media.

Taylor Swift used her social networks to let her fans vote during Super Tuesday in the United States EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT

Taylor Swift has called on her followers to participate in the 2024 primary election, once again marking her involvement in the American political arena. This Tuesday, March 5, the artist took to his Instagram to remind his fans of the importance of voting for candidates who truly represent them, whether in their beloved Tennessee or anywhere else in the United States.