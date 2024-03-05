Super Tuesday of US primaries: Trump maintains lead that is expected to grow
Trump talked about his running mate
North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum has struggled to gain traction in his Republican presidential bid. But he is getting a second wind, reigniting speculation that he is auditioning for a role in another Trump administration.
Trump himself fueled the speculation in a radio interview on Monday.
“Well, you know, I can say that.”Trump responded when asked if Bergum was on his list of vice presidential candidates.
Trump, whose interview coincided with a Republican Party caucus in North Dakota, added that he did not want “irritating people a lot” and said he was not close to making a final decision.
“I can tell you one thing,” Trump said, referring to Bergum. “I would be very good at it. “He’s going to do a great job, and he’s a fantastic person, and he’s a really great governor.”
Trump aims to secure the Republican nomination
Donald Trump sought to consolidate his dominance of the Republican presidential nomination by sweeping the Super Tuesday primaries. Almost launched a formal campaign against President Joe Biden and attempted a surprise return to the White House.
This time, Trump’s only remaining candidate, Nikki HaleyHardly resists, which gives the former president, haunted by the scandal, the opportunity to bury her definitively.
Halley is a “lost cause,” physicist Andrew Pugel told AFP at a polling station in Huntington Beach, California. “Today is her last day,” she said, though she added that it would be smart for Trump to make her his running mate and “unite the country more.”
Trump’s expected surge comes a day after the Supreme Court rejected a petition by a handful of US states. Keep him off the ballot for his attacks on the 2020 elections. When he refused to accept his defeat against Biden and staged a mass attack on the US Capitol.
Republicans and Democrats dispute a key area: the military vote
Among the 16 states and one territory voting in Tuesday’s 2024 presidential primaries and caucuses are some of the states with the highest rates of active-duty service members and the largest veteran populations: Texas, California, Virginia and North Carolina.
But in the run-up to the biggest voting day of the primary season, North Carolina veterans differed in their political views, even as they agreed their military service influenced them.
Biden prepares for his speech on Thursday
President Joe Biden is spending the days leading up to Super Tuesday preparing for this week’s other big political event: His State of the Union Address.
Biden was at Camp David, the presidential retreat outside Washington, with his closest advisers, according to a source familiar with the preparations who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Advisors with Biden include chief of staff Jeff Zients, deputy chief of staff Bruce Reid, senior adviser Anita Dunn, director of speechwriting Vinay Reddy, counselor Steve Ricchetti and Mike Donilon, a veteran Biden adviser who most recently worked for White. Home to work on re-election campaign. Also present is presidential historian John Meachum, a favorite of Biden’s.
There are other officers who are participating virtually. The President will return to the White House on Tuesday afternoon. State of the Union address Thursday.
Taylor Swift was called to vote during Super Tuesday in the United States
“I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who represent you the most. If you haven’t done so yet, make plans to vote today,” the singer wrote on social media.
Taylor Swift has called on her followers to participate in the 2024 primary election, once again marking her involvement in the American political arena. This Tuesday, March 5, the artist took to his Instagram to remind his fans of the importance of voting for candidates who truly represent them, whether in their beloved Tennessee or anywhere else in the United States.
The Biden campaign
President Joe Biden went on the air on Super Tuesday to try to boost his support among black voters, a critical segment of citizenship for Democrats ahead of November’s general election.
In an interview with Ms. Jessica, a well-known radio journalist in North Carolina, Biden highlighted his accomplishments for black voters, such as increased funding for historically black colleges and investments in infrastructure.
In another radio interview, Biden launched a scathing attack on his Republican rival, former President Donald Trump.
“The way (Trump) speaks, the way he’s acted, the way he’s treated the African-American community, I think it’s shameful.”