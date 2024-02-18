Are restaurant vouchers required or can you refuse them? – Tuxboard

When you are an employee, you can avail restaurant vouchers. But, do you have the right to have your employer reject them?

Restaurant voucher for purchase

Restaurant vouchers allow you to do many things. Also, know that it will happen soon Balancing is possible It purchases food with restaurant vouchers until the end of 2024.

And, thanks to the law released on Wednesday, December 27. In fact, after a few days His final adoption By Parliament, this decision caused quite an uproar.

The expansion, introduced by Commerce Minister Olivia Grégoire as a measure to tackle inflation, is therefore intended to support purchasing power. Both employees and of his family.

from Purchasing Power Act of August 16, 2022, restaurant vouchers can be used for this Purchase of products Food is not directly edible. This provision is now to be extended till the end of 2024.

So it allows you to buy things like pasta, flour, rice. But canned goods or with meal vouchers Restaurant cards.

However, the ministers, Olivia Gregoire and Marie-Doe Escliman, expressed Need to modernize. But also to continuously improve meal vouchers.

End of titles in paper format

More and more French people Choose to use Their restaurant vouchers during lunch. However, there is a growing trend of restaurants rejecting paper titles.

This was published by a report from TF1 Info, which An investigation was conducted In a restaurant in Paris. Le Sully brasserie in the capital’s 4th arrondissement clearly displays at the entrance that it no longer accepts restaurant vouchers in paper version.

This development therefore results New rules tax which imposes higher charges on restaurants for paper titles. Which forces them to reduce their acceptance.

Romain Vidal, restaurant manager, explained to Capital Payment rate There has been an increase of 2.5%. More than 5% with these new rules. Which means more money is charged.

Despite this, many customers use the electronic version of their restaurant tickets, which reassures restaurants. This transition to electronic versions is part of France’s desire to downsize its carbon footprint.

However, this development does not worry restaurant voucher holders, who often opt for this option. Companies have a choice between paper, card or both to deliver these benefits, but For traders.

In fact, the commissions attached to the card are often considered opaque and the repayment time is long. Despite this, recent Raise the ceiling Restaurant tickets, which have increased from 19 to 25 euros, continue to gain fans.

Can we refuse restaurant vouchers?

tickets Restaurants remain popular in France. In 2023, about 7.5 billion euros of that will be issued across the country.

So the latter is financed 50% to 60% by the employer. The rest is intended to be taken from the monthly salary, this title is not unanimous All employees.

In fact, about 10% of restaurant vouchers are never used. Some employees choose Keep this part from their salary.

If you wish to refuse to receive a restaurant voucher From your employer, know that you have the right to do so. Pursuant to Articles R3262-1 through R-3262-3 of the Labor Code, an employee may refuse a meal voucher without suffering a corresponding salary deduction.

However, you cannot ask your employer Financial compensation Equivalent to employer’s share of contribution towards meal ticket financing. Similarly, the employee cannot demand to keep them if the employer does not want to provide them.

To express your refusal, you must Written declaration and signed with your employer. However, it must continue to guarantee its employees the possibility of eating at their workplace. Also by distributing restaurant vouchers.

If catering service is not intended to be compulsory, the employer must at least provide a room separate from the workplace. to allow Afternoon employees.