Businessman and brand buyer Michelle Ohioan has been targeted by the probe for “organized gang fraud”.

It has bought a number of textile brands in recent years, including the sale of Cameo and Go Sport and Gap France, which went into liquidation in September 2022.

Bordeaux businessman Michel Ohion, in the grip of serious financial difficulties, is the target of an investigation in Paris for possible “organized gang fraud” at his companies. He was also the subject of a search in early February.

The Paris prosecutor’s office confirmed that the Lille, Grenoble and Bordeaux prosecutor’s offices have been transferred to national jurisdiction for the fight against organized crime (JUNALCO) reports and complaints in late 2022 and early 2023 based on suspicion of embezzlement. From the Gap, Camaiuu, Go Sport and Campus Academy brands.

Office search

According to the public prosecutor, “JUNALCO initiated a judicial investigation on an unspecified date”, “facts likely to qualify as organized gang fraud, money laundering incited with the aid of a habit in investment transactions, concealment or conversion of income. Bankruptcy by crime, embezzlement or all or part of assets.” concealment, and misappropriation of the property or credit of the joint stock company by the director for personal gain.”

Three sources close to the case indicated that the search was conducted as part of this investigation. According to two of them, the Paris offices and Michelle Ohio’s home were targeted in early February.

A suspected drain on Go Sport’s cash flow

In Grenoble, one of the initial investigations concerned the possible misuse of corporate property to the detriment of a go sport company. About sports brand, publication Investigators were interested in two suspected “drains” on Go Sport’s cash flow, totaling more than 50 million euros, while Go Sport benefited from two state-guaranteed loans of 55 million euros to help overcome its difficulties. During the covid crisis.

AFP was unable to immediately get a reaction from Michelle Ohio’s representative.