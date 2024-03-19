Apple is betting big on AI: the secret acquisition of a promising start-up

Tech giants are constantly trying innovation To be at the forefront. Apple is recognized for that innovation And his elegant design is no exception to the rule, as evidenced by his latest stroke of brilliance:Editing of DarwinAI, a Canadian start-up specializing in artificial intelligence. The purchase, still shrouded in mystery, marks a new phase Apple’s strategy is to strengthen its AI capabilities. Decryption.

Acquisition of DarwinAI: A step into the future for Apple

According to information reported by Bloomberg, Apple has acquired DarwinAI, a promising company specializing inartificial intelligenceMore precisely in the technology of Computer vision. The acquisition is part of a series of acquisitions carried out by Apple in recent months, indicating a firm desire to strengthen its presence in the field of AI. Despite silence from the two companies involved, a LinkedIn profile update by DarwinAI employees suggests that Successful integration Inside the Cupertino giant.

DarwinAI: A rising star in the AI ​​sky

The story of DarwinAI, a company initially based in Canada, a meteor shower. In 2023, the start-up raised extraordinary funds Over 15 million dollars, attracting the attention of renowned investors such as BDC Capital. specialized inOptimization of Industrial Productivity Thanks to vision technology, DarwinAI also promises to revolutionize the world by creating AI More compact and faster artificial intelligenceAn advance that did not fail to tempt Apple.

Technology at the heart of the takeover

Apple’s interest in DarwinAI is rooted in its ability to “ Make a liquid » AI, both enable the creation of artificial intelligence Lighter and more efficient. This technology can play a major role in the development ofiOS 18The next major update for Apple’s mobile operating system offers AI features Improved and optimized For branded devices, such as iPhone, iPad and Apple Vision Pro.

AI, the cornerstone of Apple’s strategy

Faced with competitors like Samsung and Google, which have already made strides in integrating AI into their products, Apple openly acknowledges this. Delay In this domain. However, the Cupertino company does not intend to be left behind. In a recent call with its investors, Tim Cook highlighted the critical importance of AI to Apple’s future, announcing intensive efforts To develop advanced artificial intelligence. Meanwhile the results of these efforts are expected to be announced WWDC in JuneAlready generating great anticipation.

Towards AI innovations at Apple

Apple’s acquisition of DarwinAI doesn’t just represent the purchase of a promising startup; It symbolizesApple’s commitment to integrating AI into the heart of its products and services. With the arrival of talents and innovative technologies from DarwinAI, Apple is preparing to take a new step.AI innovation. All eyes are now on WWDC, where Apple will have to prove its ability to reinvent itself and compete with its competitors in the artificial intelligence race.