A direct competitor to Vehicles in its time, this MMO comes with a third episode and it worries the players

While the announcement of a sequel to a very good title should be fun, most players of this MMO are not happy…

It’s not just World of Warcraft!

Although World of Warcraft holds a prominent place among MMORPGs, there are other excellent titles that are still available. The nearly 20-year-old juggernaut certainly overshadows many games, but there are many online games that continue with their strong communities of players. This is the case with Guild Wars 2, which was released more than a decade ago. Like a classic multiplayer online role-playing game, it offers players the opportunity to explore different landscapes, battle enemies, complete quests, participate in dynamic events, and interact with other players. To the delight of early fans, this title continues to offer new content with expansions. The latest one was published last year. Two more expansions are planned for this year and 2025, which will keep players busy for a long time.

However, an announcement has just shocked the Guild Wars 2 fan community: the next opus is already in development. While this is considered good news, few people are currently rejoicing about it. The reasons for these mixed reactions are completely understandable, especially for players attached to their MMORPGs.

Guild Wars 3 is in development, players are not happy

The third opus was discussed by Park Byung-moo, the publisher’s co-CEO, during the NCSoft shareholders meeting. He clearly announced that the title was under development, without adding any information. News that won’t please the majority of Guild Wars 2 players, Because they don’t want their favorite MMORPG to disappear. Some are already wondering how long their game will be active before being replaced by Guild Wars 3. Others hope that the two titles will coexist, but few agree with this hypothesis. It is unlikely that the developers will decide to invest in two MMORPGs at once, which does not completely please the fans, although this way of doing things is understandable. So Guild Wars 2 may disappear, those who have invested many hours of their free time will be disappointed.

For the moment, no additional information about the sequel has been revealed. So players can continue to enjoy Guild Wars 2 and soon-to-be-released content, even if the anxiety has already set in.