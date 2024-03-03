Discover a new free game that will revolutionize the way you play!

The Fallout series is not only one of the favorite RPGs under the Bethesda umbrella, but it’s also one of the most beloved franchises of all time, spanning nearly three decades.

Besides being an amazing series in its own right, offering immersive gameplay mechanics, fascinating worlds, interesting characters and formidable enemies, the Fallout series is one of the best-supported games by the modding and Fallout community: New Vegas is no exception.

Check out the Fallout: Nuevo Mexico trailer below!

One of the most anticipated mods is coming to Fallout 4 this year, Fallout: London. “As a departure from previous official titles in the series, Fallout: London is not set in America. Exploring an entirely new setting allows us to discover entirely new cultures that have not assimilated with their American counterparts. It also allows us to explore the effects of resource wars on pre-war European history and the class-structured society of pre-war Britain,” explains the team behind the mod.

Now we have another huge mod to look forward to and this time it’s taken from Fallout: New Vegas, and it’s going to be completely free. The mode in question is Fallout: Nuevo Mexico and it will allow players to choose between human or ghost origins, which promises to be an interesting concept. Fallout: Nuevo Mexico takes place five years after the events of the original Fallout game released in 1997 on PC.

Fallout: Nuevo Mexico is created by a team of modders led by ZapShock. In a chat with Game Rant, Zapshock explained the process behind Fallout: Nuevo Mexico. “I wasn’t the biggest fan of the dialogue tree in Fallout 4,” Zapshock said. “I tried using the creation kit and I think it’s really good if you want to create a linear story, but I tried that and it didn’t happen. We felt that we couldn’t do what we could with the origin of ghosts and the whole RPG aspect in this project. »

Zapshock then explained why, unlike Fallout: Britain which used Fallout 4, they chose Fallout: New Vegas for Fallout: Nuevo Mexico, and this is largely due to the scripting capabilities of this 2010 post-apocalyptic RPG.

“In my opinion, one of the main things that Fallout: New Vegas gave us was the scripting capabilities. The Fallout: New Vegas Script Extender has other extensions, such as JIP LN, Lutana, and all these different kinds of downloadable content for the Script Extender, all of which extend the code, so we can do more script magic. »

As of this writing, Fallout: Nuevo Mexico does not have a release date, but it is expected to be available on PC sometime this year.