Fortnite Player reveals how medallion holders can be easily cheated

A Fortnite player has revealed an ingenious and foolproof trap that will allow you to exact revenge on players who use Medallions in Battle Royale..

The first season of Fortnite Chapter 5 is coming to an end. It was particularly successful for its three new modes, including LEGO Fortnite, as well as some major collaborations and new additions.

One of the new additions that has shaken up Chapter 5 is the Medallions of Order. When they were initially introduced in Battle Royale, they were considered too OP (over powered).

Thanks to the nerfs to medallions by Epic Games, they still prove to be one of the most popular strategies. Players love them and use them a lot.

However, one player has now revealed how you can get your revenge on the pesky medallion hunters, so you can easily trap and eliminate them every time.

Fortnite Player Reveals Amazing Trap To Catch Medallion Users

Fortnite player and creator GoatR2 showed and explained how to trick players into Battle Royale mode with medallions.

In the clip, he begins by saying: “ I found a new way to trap medallion players and it’s a bit toxic ” Before attempting the method, you will need a medallion, a car, a sniper rifle, and a nearby tree.

” First, place the medallion on the ground and cover it with your car. Next, shoot the windshield and jump into the bushes with your sniper rifle. This forces your enemies to move the car to get the medallion, which makes for a fairly easy precision shot “

GoatR2 targets a player who has already earned a medallion. Its method makes it easy to attract the player, as its orange circular position is visible on the map. As shown in the clip, the creator uses the road to Pleasant Piazza, and parks his jeep in front of a bush where he runs to hide while waiting for his victim.

By simply aligning your sniper rifle when the opponent’s head is when he enters the vehicle to move him, you can land the perfect headshot for a quick kill every time.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is fast approaching, and since we don’t know if medallions will continue after that, be sure to try this trick and get your revenge while you still can.