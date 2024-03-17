Apple allows Fortnite to return to iOS in Europe

Apple has reversed its decision to ban Epic Games from offering its own App Store on iOS. The Apple brand wants to ease tensions in the face of increasing regulatory pressure.

Apple faces regulatory pressure

The Californian giant announced its decision after Epic Games committed to honoring its rules and its policy to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Swedish entity of the Fortnite publisher has once again been accepted into Apple’s developer program, reports Bloomberg. As a result, it will be able to distribute its apps on iOS as well as its own app store.

Apple banned his account earlier this month following Epic CEO Tim Sweeney’s criticism of the company’s new rules to comply with the Digital Markets Act. Many other companies have followed suit.

” Apple’s new terms not only ignore the spirit of the law, but, if upheld, make a mockery of significant efforts by the DMA and the European Commission and EU institutions to make digital markets competitive. », condemned the signatories of the letter, including Epic Games, addressed to the European Commission regarding these measures.

Apple’s decision could ease tensions with Epic Games. The two companies have been at loggerheads since 2020 over the pricing policy implemented by the Cupertino company in the App Store. For the latter, DMA, which needs to open its ecosystem to competition, represents an unprecedented change. Apple has always defended its choices which, according to it, allow it to guarantee innovation and security for its users.

Apple also took a step toward European regulators and decided not to ban Progressive Web Apps in the European Union.