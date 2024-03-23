Game news “You don’t want an MMO you’ve already played,” the company behind League of Legends is starting from scratch for this ambitious project.

An MMORPG from the League of Legends universe finally makes its news, but it’s not necessarily a good one. We know the project is starting from scratch after three years of development.

Start from scratch

It has been a few years now Project F, an MMO from the Runeterra universe has been announced by Riot Games. The studio formalized the project three years ago now, without revealing much. And since then, the game has been very insightful.

Last year, we learned that executive producer Greg Street, an industry veteran who had worked on a remarkable World of Warcraft, Decided to withdraw from the project. An advertisement that was not good. Finally, we had to wait almost a year before getting any news about the software, when Riot Games only shared it. And according to the studio, the game is back to square one. This information was revealed by Mark “Tryndamere” Merrill, co-founder of Riot Games.

After much consideration and discussion, we have decided to reset the direction of the project some time ago. This decision was not easy, but it was necessary. The initial vision wasn’t all that different from what you can play today. We don’t think you all want an MMO that… — Tryndamere (@markmeril) March 20, 2024

After much consideration and discussion, we decided to reschedule the project some time ago. This decision was not easy, but it was necessary. The initial vision wasn’t all that different from what you can play today. We don’t think you all want an MMO you’ve already played with a simple Runeterra skin. To truly do justice to Runeterra’s potential and meet the incredibly high expectations of players around the world, we need to do something that truly feels like a significant evolution of the genre. It’s a big challenge, but one that our team of passionate MMO players and game development veterans are incredibly motivated to tackle. (…)

Intelligent development

Now that Mark Merrill has shared the news, we can expect several more years of development before this project gets much attention. However according to the producer, the teams will now stop sharing information related to Project F so that “Focus on the abundant work ahead of them”

Starting our development from scratch also means that we will be silent for a while – many years. This silence will allow teams to focus on the immense work that awaits them. We understand the excitement and anticipation surrounding new information, but we ask for your trust during this quiet phase.

It’s good to know that Riot Games isn’t giving up on the game. That being said, we’ll now have to wait several years before we hear again about Project F displaying disproportionate ambitions, even for a studio more important than Riot Games. Let’s now hope that Fabrice Condominas, the former producer of BioWare who has just taken over the helm of this MMO, will manage to meet this challenge with his teams.