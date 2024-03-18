Antoine DuPont, eccentric taste in luxury

After becoming a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador, Antoine DuPont explained that he developed a real sensibility for fashion.

Antoine Dupont is one of the most popular French athletes. Recently, a poll made him the French public’s third choice to be standard bearer, ahead of only Teddy Riner and Kylian Mbappe. Criteria set by the CNOSF prevent him from being able to claim such an honor – in the same way as judokas and Parisian strikers – but the Toulouse scrum half should be one of the stars of the Olympic Games this summer.

Louis Vuitton did not make a mistake and decided to make him one of its ambassadors for the Olympics, of which the luxury brand is one of the partners. “Whether on or off the field, I have the opportunity to do incredible things. Like this partnership with Louis Vuitton and the LVMH group which for me represents a form of French excellence”, Haute-Garonne justified the player in the recent Paris-Match columns.

In Auch, I was very far from fashion”

By his own admission, the former Castres had nothing undone in the world of fashion. “In my childhood and adolescence, in Auch, I was very far from fashion”He explained, adding: “ Since my arrival in Toulouse and frequent stays in Paris, I am more sensitive to it. I love fashion shows, photo shoots, beautiful things and beautiful stuff. »

Anyone hoping to meet Pharrell Williams, the brand’s artistic director now, is not in uncharted territory as his presence at fashion shows such as Ami Paris in recent months has shown.