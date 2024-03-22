Kylian Mbappé continues the suspense

On the eve of the friendly match between France and Germany in Lyon, the media turned out in large numbers to attend the Blues’ press conference. The reason is simple: captain Kylian Mbappé was actually in front of the camera. Obviously, if tomorrow’s clash against the four-time world champions is certainly captivating, it is the Parisian’s future that arouses the most interest. We didn’t have to wait long as the first question was on topic.

And once again, Mbappé kicked in touch. “I didn’t announce anything because I had nothing to announce. I always said that the day I had something to say, I would come and present myself as a man and I would speak. So until I do that I have nothing to announce.”He confided before half-heartedly confirming that his future would certainly be resolved before the start of the Euros. “I will focus on the France team when the Euros come. I think it will be resolved by then. My focus is on the national team. »

Bondinois, very comfortable with this communication ordeal, could not escape the reminders of reporters, silent when confirming his departure from Paris Saint-Germain and his possible arrival at Real Madrid. And when a colleague asked him to make sure he informed PSG of his decision, Kylian Mbappé, with an undisguised smile, launched into an exchange that was, to say the least, mysterious.

“If I announced it to my management? You know better than me, ask whoever told you. Ask him, ask him, did he say yes? So he’s always right, you know where he was, like I said, the day I have to reveal something, I’ll come, I never hide, I’m not afraid, I’ll say it very easily, it’s something serious No, I’m sorry to disappoint you, but I have nothing exciting to reveal to you. » Patience…