Thermal cure: Which pathologies warrant coverage by health insurance?

The spa season will resume soon. Spa treatment can be effective in treating many pathologies. What are the conditions for availing Social Security coverage? La Dépêche gives you the answer.

In 2023, 458,980 patients followed a spa treatment in France. Attendance at 88 spa resorts in France was up 6.1%. Chronic illness, knee osteoarthritis, obesity… the pathologies are varied. Previously reserved for older clients, spa treatments are attracting younger and more active patients. What pathology does spa treatment treat? Who can benefit? What is support? We take stock.

Who can go for spa treatment?

A spa treatment is a treatment, not a swimming pool vacation. To avail the benefits of an approved spa treatment, you should talk to your doctor or specialist. Only they can prescribe a spa treatment if they believe it can be effective in treating your pathology.

What pathologies can spa treatments treat?

Many pathologies can be treated by spa treatment.

Rheumatology : Osteoarthritis; Degenerative and inflammatory arthritis; musculoskeletal problems; osteoporosis; back pain; sciatica; tendonitis; Arthritis; ankylosing spondylitis; After effects of trauma or surgical intervention; chronic inflammation of tendons; fibromyalgia syndrome; joint stiffness; Outcome after fracture.

Respiratory tracts : respiratory allergy; asthma; bronchitis; ear infections; sinusitis; allergic rhinitis; Angina; rhinosinusitis; rhinoplasty; recurrent rhinopharyngitis; hay fever; spasmodic cough; COPD.

Phlebology : lymphatic insufficiency; piles; heavy legs; chronic edema of the lower limbs; after effects of phlebitis; Raynaud’s syndrome; Venous thrombosis and after effects; Vascular disorders of the extremities; Varicose veins and varicose ulcers.

Neurology : Muscular damage of neurological origin; Fibromyalgia; Charcot Marie tooth disease; Parkinson’s disease; Paralysis after a stroke; After polio; multiple sclerosis; sequelae of hemiplegia; After effects of paraplegia.

Cardio-arterial diseases : Angina pectoris; Prevention of lower limb arteries; high blood pressure; Raynaud’s disease; Effects after a heart attack; Following surgical treatment: bypass surgery, dilatation of the artery.

Digestive system and metabolism : Hepato-biliary disorders; mild or moderate Crohn’s disease; mild or moderate ulcerative colitis; sequelae of intestinal parasitic diseases; Intestinal transit disorders.

Oral-Lingual Mucosal Disorders : Aphthosis; dry mouth; Burns after radiation; glossitis; intolerance to fixed or mobile prostheses; leukokeratosis; oral lichen planus; periodontal diseases; After effects of trauma or surgical intervention; Stomatodynia.

Urinary system : urinary calculi; colibacillosis; cystitis; systalgia; urinary tract infection; Recurrent prostatitis.

Dermatology : Acne; stain; Eczema; chronic pruritus; Psoriasis; facial redness; After-effects of burns.

Gynecology : Pre-natal and post-natal mini-cure; Pelvic and vaginal pain; Dysmenorrhea; frequent infections; menopausal disorders; painful periods; Sequelae of episiotomy; Dryness of the pelvic mucous membrane.

When is the best time to go for treatment?

It all depends on the chronic illness you are suffering from. The cold season can awaken or aggravate joint pain, shortness of breath or eczema. By going for the cure between September and November you can enjoy the benefits of the cure before winter. Quitting between February and April helps reduce symptoms. Thermal spas have peak attendance between May and June and between August and late October.

Are spa treatments covered 100%?

If your doctor determines that a spa treatment would be beneficial to your health, he or she must complete a treatment request during the trimester prior to your desired treatment date. A typical health insurance plan covers 65% of the cost associated with thermal treatment and 70% of the thermal monitoring package. The remaining 30 to 35% is covered by your mutual insurance company or at your expense depending on your contract. Accommodation and catering costs are the responsibility of the spa guest. The average out-of-pocket cost for a 3-week spa treatment is estimated at €1,100.

How long does a spa treatment last?

Treatment lasts 18 days, provided 6 days a week (Monday to Saturday).

How to choose your spa?

It is often your pathology that will guide you to your destination. Each spa resort has its own specialties. A criterion to consider is the environment of the spa. Don’t like the cold? Avoid going to hills. Are you bothered by the heat? Do not go to hot regions between June and September. The presence of tourist and recreational activities is important to make your 3-week stay more pleasant.

Opening dates for thermal spas in the Great South for the year 2024

Amelie-les-Bains: 31 January to 7 December

Argeles-Gazost: From 1 April to 2 November

Oluse-les-Bains: March 23 to October 26

Avène-les-Bains: From 1 April to 9 November

X-les-Thermes (Le Model): Open all year round

Bagnères-de-Bigorre: March 4 to November 30

Balarouc-les-Bains: February 26 to December 14

Barbotn-les-Thermes: From 1 April to 7 December

Barges-Barzun: April 29 to October 26

Le Boulo: March 4 to November 23

Cambo-les-Bains: From February 19 to December 7

Cape Verne-les-Bains: 22 April to 26 October

Casteljaloux: March 18 to November 23

Castera-Verduzan: April 29 to November 29

Cauterets: March 11 to November 2

Cransac-les-Thermes: March 6 to November 26

Dex: 6 February to 18 December (depending on the pathology)

Eaux-Chaudes: May 6 to October 26

Eugenie-les-Bains: February 27 to December 7

Lamalo-les-Bains: From February 12 to December 7

Lecture: From 1 April to 23 November

Luchon: March 4 to November 16

Luz Saint-Sauveur: April 1 to October 26

Molitag-les-Bains: From 1 April to 23 November

Prechacq-les-Bains: March 25 to November 2

La Prest-les-Bains: From 1 April to 16 November

Rennes-les-Bains: April 8 to November 2

Saint-Lary-Solon: from April 1 to November 2

Saint-Paul-les-Deux: From January 15 to December 21

Salis-de-Bern: April 29 to November 2

Salis-du-Salat: 3 June to 9 November

Ussat-les-Bains: March 25 to November 23

Vernet-les-Bains: April 8 to November 23

These dates were listed by L’Officiel du Thermalisme.