Zendaya reveals Tom Holland’s “natural talent” that she adores

Zendaya and Tom Holland are a close couple who always ensure their safety Private life. However, both actors sometimes indulge in some confidence and give details about themselves married life. This is the case of Zendaya who explained what she loves about Tom Holland.

Tom Holland’s compliments for Zendaya

The actor explained that he wanted to avoid giving details about his private life in the podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty: “I don’t talk about it. I try my best to keep it as private as possible, we are both sure that this is going forward as a couple. It is the healthiest way to grow.

However, Tom Holland made an exception in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation to explain what he particularly likes about his girlfriend: her honesty. In the professional world, he turns to her first when he has questions: “Zendaya is probably the most honest with me. Which I love, because we need her.”

Zendaya loves Tom Holland’s sociability

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Zendaya was asked which member of the Dune 2 cast had the most “reez,” which is short for charisma. The actress replied with humor “Me, obviously!” Before adding, “I don’t know. Reese is short for charisma, right? To each his own. I think Jen has nice charisma, which is not part of the cast. DuneBut the one who works with me personally is Mr. Tom Holland.”

Zendaya added, “I’m more shy and quiet, so it takes a little bit longer to bring me out of my shell. But she’s great at talking to people, getting to know them… and when you get her on a talk show and she’s naturally in this exercise. is gifted. (…) He has this natural talent”.

A beautiful one Zandaya’s statement To her boyfriend Tom Holland with whom she has shared life since 2021.